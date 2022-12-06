Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.12.2022

WKN: A0MP6A ISIN: JE00B1HNYF12 Ticker-Symbol: DZX 
Frankfurt
06.12.22
08:11 Uhr
0,029 Euro
-0,005
-13,64 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.12.2022 | 13:05
61 Leser



Minera IRL Limited: Minera IRL Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

LIMA, Peru, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minera IRL Limited ("Minera", the "Company" or "we") (BVL:MIRL) (CSE:MIRL) (FWB:DZX) (OTCQB:MRLLF) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held Monday, December 5, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia, at which the Company's shareholders adopted all of the resolutions on the agenda.

The resolutions adopted consisted of receiving the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 and the auditor's report thereon, re-electing the two incumbent directors Gerardo Perez and Santiago Valverde, appointing PKF Littlejohn LLP as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and authorizing the Board of Directors to set the auditors' remuneration.

About Minera IRL Limited

Minera IRL Limited is the CSE, BVL, FWB and OTCQB listed holding company of Minera IRL S.A. and Compañía Minera Kuri Kullu S.A., two precious metal mining companies engaged in mining exploration, development, and operations in Peru, with a primary focus on gold. Minera is led by an agile and experienced senior management team with extensive mining industry experience, particularly in South America. Minera operates the Corihuarmi Gold Mine located 5,000 meters above sea level in Central Peru while assessing opportunities to advance its Ollachea Gold Project located in the Department of Puno, Southern Peru. For more information, please visit www.minera-irl.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Minera IRL Limited

Gerardo Pérez
Executive Chairman

Diego Benavides
CEO and Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Minera IRL Limited

Susan Gabbie
Manager, Communications
+51 1 418 - 1230

Pedro Valdez
Manager, Investor Relations
+51 1 418 - 1230


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
