Compton Capital Management Joins PensionmarkMeridien

PROVIDENCE, RI / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / PensionmarkMeridien announced today that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Providence, RI based Compton Capital Management, LLC ("Compton"), a registered investment advisor providing wealth management and investment advisory services to more than eighty households with assets under management exceeding $210 Million. Since its founding by George F. Kilborn, CFA® in1991, Compton has been a leading, independent resource for high-net-worth individuals, families, and organizations for their wealth management needs.

Moving forward, Mr. Kilborn, with over five-decades of investment management experience, will join PensionmarkMeridien as Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer. In addition, Ms. Susy Peddle, Vice President of Administration at Compton, will join PensionmarkMeridien as Director of Client Operations. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

George first became involved in the investment business in 1965 and has been president of several independent advisory firms prior to starting Compton in 1991. He became a CFA in 1970 and is a past president of the Providence Society of Financial Analysts.

"Compton is a natural fit with PensionmarkMeridien as we share the same values, goals, investment philosophies and dedication to care for our clients. George's vast market experience combined with our diverse team, technologies, and scale of resources will benefit all our clients tremendously," said Mikko J. Passananti, PensionmarkMeridien's Chief Executive Officer. "The synergies between our two firms are undeniable. I am delighted to welcome the Compton team to PensionmarkMeridien and look forward to providing our clients an unparalleled experience."

With the acquisition of Compton, PensionmarkMeridien's wealth management team will serve approximately a hundred households with regulatory assets under management of over $400 million, with total assets under advisement of approximately $1.3 Billion, inclusive of wealth management, retirement plan, and insurance consulting services.

About PensionmarkMeridien

Founded in 1975, PensionmarkMeridien is a proudly independent, diversified financial services organization owned and operated by Vincent J. Passananti, Chairman and Mikko J. Passananti, CEO. The firm serves affluent families, for-profit and non-profit organizations, ranging from successful small businesses to the Fortune 500® with wealth management and other unique insurance and investment services. The team at PensionmarkMeridien are Independent Investment Advisor Representatives of Pensionmark® Financial Group. As of December 31, 2021, the Pensionmark network of advisors and firms collectively provides support to over $86 billion in assets across a variety of channels including investment management and retirement plan consulting services. This includes regulatory assets under management (AUM) of over $27.1 billion. Additionally, PensionmarkMeridien is a Lion Street member-owner firm.

PensionmarkMeridien's mission is to assist in our clients' accumulation, preservation, and transfer of wealth. To learn more about PensionmarkMeridien, please visit https://pensionmarkmeridien.com/ and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Disclosure: Pensionmark® Financial Group, LLC ("Pensionmark") is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Pensionmark® is affiliated through common ownership with Pensionmark Securities, LLC (member SIPC).

Contact:

Alexis Duffy

Operations & Marketing Coordinator

401-272-7070

aduffy@pensionmark.com

SOURCE: PensionmarkMeridien

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/730150/Compton-Capital-Management-Joins-PensionmarkMeridien