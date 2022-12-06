Manimal Tales Launches Last Chance Inflation Holiday Sale for All Personalized Book Titles and new Christmas-themed Personalized PhotoStory

SANFORD, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Manimal Tales is pleased to announce two exciting new launches today:

a limited-time last chance holiday sale

the launch of its latest personalized PhotoStory title, "A Christmas Adventure."

Last Chance Inflation Sale!

For a limited time starting from today, all personalized book titles will be available for the ludicrously ridonculous low price of $9.99 for softcovers and $14.99. That's the same price for all titles across their entire site.

"If that wasn't enough, we are also offering free shipping along with the crazy prices," said founder and author, Sue Donhym. "This is not a joke," she added quickly. "We just really want people to try and buy our books. They're really, really good!"

Most personalized book companies start pricing their personalized books at $40 or more. At that price, Manimal Tales titles are at a 75% discount or more.

"I mean, the deal sounds too good to be true right?," said Ms. Donhym. "It really is. If I were looking for Christmas gifts for my kids or grandkids - or any kids really - I would definitely go to www.manimaltales.com and buy these books! But you'd better hurry because the sale is going to end real soon!"

When asked exactly when the sale would end, Ms. Donhym was coy. "Soon!" she said.

Manimal Tales currently offers a wide range of 15 personalized book titles across all ages, from newborns and infants to adults, and for all occasions. The book make excellent gifts for children of all ages. Best-selling titles include The Orangey-Tan, a personalized political parody for children based on former President Donald Trump; ABC What Will I Be, a fabulously imaginative ABC book with your child's name hidden on every page; Dreamland, a beautifully personalized bedtime book for infants and many more.

A Christmas Adventure PhotoStory

Manimal Tales is also very pleased to announce the launch of its latest title just in time for Christmas! "A Christmas Adventure" is an exciting and highly personalized story featuring your child and Jingles the elf as they take on the grumpy and ever-so-grouchy Grrrimp. See how your child saves the family Christmas!

"It's a great and fun story for 3 to 8 year olds, and has lots of personalized elements in the story," said Ms. Donhym about the book. "The child's name appears in the images in many places, as well as the place they live in. The best part about the book though is how we've really integrated the photos to become part of the story itself. You can add in photos of your family, of your child and your annual Holiday card, making it a real memento for future years. This is probably the coolest PhotoStory book we have!"

Consumers have the option of buying the book as a PhotoStory (where they can add their own photos) or as a picture book. Both books are available at the sale price of $9.99.

Part photo album, part children's picture book, PhotoStories are an entirely new type of personalized children's picture book. Users can upload their own photos and have them become part of the story, creating a story that is both immersive and engaging for children to read.

PhotoStories are a unique and exclusive offering from Manimal Tales. More details on PhotoStories and all PhotoStory titles can be found at https://manimaltales.com/photostories.

About Manimal Tales:

Manimal Tales is a leading publisher of personalized books and personalized children's content. We believe that every child should be the hero of their story. Our books are unique, beautifully written and illustrated and of the highest quality. With the launch of PhotoStories, Manimal Tales provides users the ability to integrate their photos into our stories, creating a level of personalized content unmatched in the market. PhotoStory books are not just great stories, they are keepsakes and mementos to be cherished for a lifetime.

Visit www.manimaltales.com to view our titles and experience our stories.

Media Contact:

Sue Donhym

Manimal Tales

500 Westover Dr #13210, Sanford, NC 27330

info@manimaltales.com

