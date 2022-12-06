Spiers New Technologies Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Its Market Leadership in the Electric Vehicle Battery 4R Services Industry

Spiers New Technologies delivers reliable battery management solutions to increase battery lifespan and performance.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the electric vehicle battery 4R services Industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Spiers New Technologies (SNT) with the 2022 North America Market Leadership Award for preserving the value of batteries and customer's investment with unrivaled products and services for electric vehicles (EV) and plug-in hybrid EVs (PHEVs). SNT is a well-established company in the 4R (remanufacture, refurbish, repurpose, and repair) market with an extensive track record in the life cycle management of modern batteries.





The company provides all major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in North America with highly sophisticated battery management solutions that analyze and determine the causes of failures in battery systems and restore and rebuild them to increase the useful lifespan of batteries and enhance their performance.

Spiers is headquartered in Oklahoma City and has facilities in Las Vegas, Detroit. in Europe the company is present in the Netherlands and the UK. The company continues to expand its footprint in both regions. SNT is well-positioned to gain a bigger market share in the electric vehicle battery 4R services market in the coming years as the sales of EVs and PHEVs are growing exponentially worldwide.

"According to Frost & Sullivan analysis, SNT is the only market participant that caters to almost all OEMs in the United States and has established its position in 4R to the extent that General Motors appointed SNT as the direct supplier for replacement batteries for its dealer network," said John Sisemore, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Given its strategic central location in the United States, SNT is expected to be a major transit hub for EV and PHEV batteries in the next few years and edge out its competition."

SNT provides a web application, Alfred, which examines, checks, and tests batteries, delivering real-time data to hundreds of users with in-depth reports. Alfred is the company's flagship product, and its innovative data management system handles reconditioned battery production and supports logistics for thousands of dealers.

Due to the significant growth in EV and PHEV adoption, Alfred is expected to play a more prevalent role in the industry and consolidate the position of SNT, serving all major OEMs in the United States and Europe.

"The company has evolved into the one-stop shop for all services related to the lifecycle management of EV and PHEV batteries, and the champions of this fantastic evolution are Alfred, SNT's proprietary dealer, and data management system," noted Anuj Monga, Associate Director for Frost & Sullivan. "Alfred's differentiating feature is that it provides OEMs with a great understanding of thermal management systems, as battery pack data matches zip codes and climates. The application stores all part specifications, including serial and part numbers, and compares them with the vehicle identification number."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased ROI it offers customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

