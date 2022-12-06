Topping the annual video surveillance forecast is the trend of businesses allocating funds for AI-ready platforms that are future-proof

Eagle Eye Networks, the global leader in cloud video surveillance, today released the "2023 Trends in Video Surveillance" ebook, identifying five trends that will have the largest impact on businesses around the globe in 2023.

Designed for business owners and security professionals, the report offers trend analysis and practical advice on ways to improve security posture and business efficiency. Two bonus predictions, specifically for security resellers looking to expand their business, are also included in this year's report.

"While the after-effects of the pandemic, regional conflicts and an uncertain economy present many challenges, business owners will find encouraging information in the '2023 Trends in Video Surveillance' report," said Dean Drako, Eagle Eye Networks CEO. "Many of the 2023 trends are driven by recent introductions of cloud AI technology that are being rapidly adopted by businesses, schools and organizations across APAC, EMEA and North America. A common denominator in 2023 will be affordable, easy-to-use technology that gives an insight into operations."

The top five video surveillance trends for 2023 are:

Businesses are budgeting for video surveillance platforms that are AI-ready and future-proof. Businesses want solutions that reduce operating costs. Parking is being universally automated. Schools are experimenting with security technologies to enhance safety. Convenient and continuous customer support saves time and manpower.

