

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reflecting a decrease in the value of exports and an increase in the value of imports, the Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing the U.S. trade deficit widened in the month of October.



The report said the trade deficit widened to $78.2 billion in October from a revised $74.1 billion in September. Economists had expected the trade deficit to increase to $79.1 billion from the $73.3 billion originally reported for the previous month.



The wider trade deficit came as the value of exports slid by 0.7 percent to $256.6 billion, while the value of imports climbed by 0.6 percent to $334.8 billion.



