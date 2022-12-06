For the leading group in Connected Mobility, headquartered in Italy, this is the eighth international subsidiary in addition to the USA, China, Brazil, UK, Germany, Spain and France

OCTO Telematics, the leader in data analytics for the insurance sector, Smart Mobility and Fleet Management, announced today the opening of a new office in Tokyo, Japan, to strengthen its presence in a strategic hub for technology, robotics and automation. The company was already present in Japan with a commercial partnership with Tokio Marine, a leading insurance company in Japan.

With this announcement OCTO widens its geographical reach, now present in Rome where the Company Headquarter, Boston, London, Paris, Madrid, Stuttgart, Sao Paulo. Tokyo joins the other six subsidiaries in Hong Kong and Shanghai. The company's choice to further invest in Asia highlights how the region is an important growth market for the company.

The Japanese subsidiary of OCTO will further help the development of the connected mobility market throughout Japan and surrounding countries, providing technical and sales support to partners.

Thanks to the new subsidiary, OCTO will consolidate the already established presence in a market that has always been innovative in technology, robotics and automation sectors, contributing to Japan's reputation as a leading manufacturer and exporter of innovative technologies.

The presence of OCTO in Japan will translate into additional opportunities for expanding its core business advanced telematics and technological solutions for the insurance sector, Fleet Management and Smart Mobility while also providing sales support to existing and new customers.

OCTO holds the largest global telematics data database, with over 510 billion driving kms collected and 501,000 insurance claims and events analysed with an operational capacity to manage over 400,000 vehicle rentals per month.

"The opening of the new subsidiary in Japan," said Nicola Veratelli, OCTO Group CEO, "is not a goal but a starting point. Our turnover abroad is constantly growing, and the development of new markets is for us of the utmost importance. This is why Asia is a key market for us, and we expect a significant increase in the coming years as well as opportunities for cultural exchange aimed at developing new solutions tailored to the specific features of the market, that could also be the starting point for the development of innovative solutions in other Countries where OCTO is already operation or will soon be."

About OCTO

OCTO has always been at the forefront of innovation in the connected mobility sector. A pioneer in insurance telematics, today the company is the main advanced telematics and technology solutions provider also in the Fleet Management and Smart Mobility industries, leveraging Machine Learning and AI to transform IoT data into actionable intelligence.

Thanks to its know-how, the expertise developed in 20 years of global advanced analytical services and its M&A strategy, OCTO is spreading the value of advanced data analytics to serve worldwide end users of different mobile applications with a superior customer experience.

Through different business applications and use cases, OCTO is bringing telematics to the core of smart cities as an advocate of the global goals of sustainability thanks to OCTO Vision Zero: Zero Crashes, Zero Congestion, Zero Pollution.

OCTO has currently 5,5 million connected users, holds the largest global database of telematics data, with more than 510 billion miles of driving data collected and over 501,000 crashes and insurance events analyzed, and an operational management capacity of over 400.000 hires per month.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005051/en/

Contacts:

OCTO Telematics Media contact

Adriana Zambon

+39 339.3995640