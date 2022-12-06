Midco launches rock-solid in-home wireless powered by Plume HomePass and OpenSync

Next-generation managed Wi-Fi solution puts more power in customers' hands

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Midco is enhancing the home internet experience by introducing Midco Wi-Fi powered by Plume HomePass. This next-gen Wi-Fi service is fueled by cloud, artificial intelligence and open-source technology to deliver even faster, smarter, and more reliable Wi-Fi experiences throughout the home.





Midco Wi-Fi leverages an advanced SaaS Experience Platform, which includes OpenSync -the fastest growing open-source framework for the smart home-in conjunction with Plume's HomePass, a suite of intelligent smart home services. The recently updated HomePass mobile app provides access to:

Adapt, which continually optimizes the home network to deliver greater Wi-Fi speed, coverage and capacity throughout the home, ensuring a seamless user experience on every device

Control, which provides visibility into what's happening on a user's network, allowing them to set guest and child access controls, profiles, content filters and even pause the internet

Guard, which provides robust device protection and cybersecurity including ad and malware blocking. This service halts suspicious activity and isolates any compromised devices

Sense, which uses Wi-Fi-connected devices and access points to provide whole-home awareness through motion detection for added peace-of-mind while away from home

Midco is positioned to rapidly scale its new Wi-Fi offering across its customer base thanks to Plume's cloud-driven platform featuring OpenSync technology. With support for a wide range of hardware devices and the ability to leverage existing Consumer Premises Equipment (CPE) already in the field, Plume's technology partnership supports Midco's sustainability efforts, offers expanded hardware choices, and allows for accelerated service delivery to subscribers.

"Our goal has been to bring the industry's best managed Wi-Fi solution to our customers," said Tom McAdaragh, Midco President & COO. "As customers continue to demand higher speeds and the number of connected devices grows, home networks demand a flexible, adaptive Wi-Fi solution. Midco Wi-Fi is just that. It's your home Wi-Fi network, designed to keep you connected and put the power in your hands."

"Plume is extremely proud to help Midco deliver an unparalleled internet experience by laying the foundation of fast, reliable, secure, and adaptive whole-home Wi-Fi, and layering highly personalized user and guest controls, AI-driven cybersecurity, and more on top," said Erdem Mustafa, Plume's Vice President, Sales. "In partnership with Plume, Midco has introduced a market-leading solution that, through the trifecta of cloud, AI and open-source, will keep pace with the ever-changing needs of the modern consumer."

Midco is offering this advanced next-gen Wi-Fi solution across its entire footprint. For more information, visit https://midco.com/services/internet-services/whole-home-wifi

About Midco

Midco provides a superior network and an exceptional customer experience while being a force for good in the communities it serves. Midco is the leading provider of reliable, high-speed internet via fiber and fixed wireless technology. By 2025, Midco will deploy 10G, the next great leap for broadband - while expanding its fiber network to rural areas. The company also delivers TV services including Midco Sports (a regional sports network), phone, data center and advertising services, plus wholesale networking solutions.

Midco fiber serves 480,000 homes and businesses in 400 communities in Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Visit Midco.com to learn more about Midco and how the company has been giving back to communities since 1931.

About Plume

Plume is the creator of the world's first SaaS experience platform for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) and their subscribers, deployed in more than 44 million locations globally. As the only open and hardware-independent, cloud-controlled solution, Plume enables the rapid delivery of new services for smart homes, MDUs, small businesses, and beyond at massive scale. On the front end, Plume delivers self-optimizing, adaptive Wi-Fi, cyber-security, access and parental controls, and more. CSPs get robust data- and AI-driven back-end applications for unprecedented visibility, insights, support, operations, and marketing. Plume leverages OpenSync, an open-source framework that comes pre-integrated and supported on the leading silicon, CPE, and platform SDKs.

About OpenSync

OpenSync is the world's fastest-growing cloud-agnostic, open-source software to enable the curation, delivery, and support of services and management of devices for the smart home. Today, OpenSync connects over 2.1 billion devices and this number is growing exponentially. Compatible with initiatives such as RDK and OpenWRT-and broadly deployed by leading global CSPs and device makers-the software is critical to residential and enterprise WiFi and IP-delivered services. Chipset suppliers, device makers, system integrators, internet service providers, and operators can benefit from OpenSync's open, interoperable, multi-vendor interfaces and simple and efficient scaling on a proven platform.

