Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2022) - Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (FSE: L0MA) ("Nextleaf" or the "Company"), a federally regulated manufacturer and distributor of cannabis extracts, is pleased to announce it has delivered custom manufactured vape cartridges to NOYA Cannabis Inc. ("NOYA") for the Canadian launch of Cookies "C" branded vapes.

Nextleaf is powering NOYA's launch of "C" branded vape cartridges with four unique flavours formulated with high-potency distillate produced by Nextleaf's patented ingredient processing technology. "C" branded vape cartridges are launching first in Ontario, Canada's largest adult-use cannabis market, this fall.

"The NOYA team has shown an acute eye for identifying powerful brands and have done an excellent job delivering quality flower-based products to market. Naturally, we are excited to leverage the Nextleaf advantage to help power NOYA's "C" branded vapes in Canada," said Ryan Ko, Nextleaf Co-Founder and V.P. of Innovation and Technology.

"Nextleaf is one of the best extractors and Cannabis 2.0 product manufacturers in the country," said Ziad Reda, CEO of NOYA. "Their technology and expertise made it an easy decision for us to partner with them for our vape carts rollout."

NOYA holds the exclusive rights to premium international brands such as Cookies, Lemonnade, Minntz, and more. With a powerhouse portfolio of brands controlled by NOYA, Nextleaf believes NOYA is a perfect partner for its B2B service platform.

Nextleaf Issues Shares

Nextleaf has issued 100,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.08 per share for partial conversion of the Senior Secured Convertible Note.

About Noya

Founded in Hamilton, Ontario in 2014, NOYA Cannabis Inc. is a licensed producer under the Cannabis Act. The company received its cultivation license in 2017, and its sales license in 2018. The company has positioned itself as a premium white label producer and is working with highly recognized cannabis brands across the world. The company's mission is to cultivate and distribute premium craft cannabis to match the needs of the market.

About Cookies

Founded in 2010, Cookies is the most globally recognized cannabis company in the world. Cookies values the power of the plant and focuses on creating game-changing genetics. The company offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis cultivars and more than 2,000 products. Cookies also actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy and social equity initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles, and has since expanded to over 50 retail locations in 17 markets across 5 countries. Cookies was named one of America's Hottest Brands of 2021 by AdAge; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade.

About Nextleaf Solutions Ltd.

Nextleaf® is a federally regulated manufacturer and distributor of cannabis vapes and oils under its award-winning prohibition-era brand, Glacial Gold. The Company sells its branded products through authorized distributors and retailers in 4 provinces in Canada. Nextleaf is a low-cost producer of cannabis oils, and supplier of THC and CBD ingredients to qualified wholesale partners across Canada. The Company's multi-patented ingredient processing technology transforms cannabis and hemp biomass into high-purity distillate at an industrial scale. The Company has been issued 19 U.S. patents, and 100 patents globally, on cannabinoid processing including extraction, distillation, and acetylation. Nextleaf develops cannabinoid-based formulations and delivery technology through its Health Canada Research Licence with sensory evaluation of cannabis via human testing. Visit www.nextleafsolutions.com and www.Glacial.Gold

Nextleaf trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange, OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States, and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Follow the Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Follow Glacial Gold: Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

For more information: 604-283-2301 (ext. 219)

info@nextleafsolutions.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

Paul Pedersen, CEO

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's anticipated delivery of its products to provincial markets across Canada and those regarding the Company's strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company's MD&A for the most recent fiscal period. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed or approved the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146874