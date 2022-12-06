Stemtech Corporation Announces Promotion of Alejandro Carrillo to Vice President Global Sales

MIRAMAR, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Stemtech Corporation ("Stemtech") (OTCQB:STEK), an innovative stemceutical company and the pioneer in the field of stem cell nutrition, today announced the promotion of Alejandro Carrillo. He is currently Stemtech's Managing Director of Latin Markets and is now advancing to the position of Vice President Global Sales.

Stemtech Corporation President and Chief Operating Officer, John W. Meyer, said "Alejandro Carrillo (Alex) has been with Stemtech for eight years in the role of our Managing Director of Latin Markets. His dedication to the growth of Stemtech is commendable, as he has been responsible for expanding our Latin markets by over forty (40) percent this year. His enthusiasm is exemplary, and we recognize his leadership capabilities with this well-deserved promotion. Our Independent Business Partners (IBPs) respect his entrepreneurial skills and are pleased with his ability to provide support, growth and training for expanding their businesses. We look forward to Alejandro coordinating sales for all of our global markets."

Alejandro commented on the announcement "I am really excited to direct the commercial strategy of this great company, Stemtech. With more than 17 years in the industry and being the pioneers in the technology of stem cell nutrition, alongside the utilization of our own adult stem cells, we will work to continue to be leaders in stemteuticals and new products being developed by our Life Factor Research Division. We will continue to strive to improve the quality of life for as many people as possible through our leading-edge, all-natural anti-aging products as well as a business income earning opportunity, for improving lifestyles and helping fulfill dreams. Stemtech offers an opportunity for all people, and it is an honor to lead our global sales efforts."

Stemtech CEO, Charles S. Arnold also commented "since I have come to know Alex over the past few years, I can say that he has my complete support for this new, important role to lead our sales efforts for all existing and future new markets. He has enthusiastically planned an impressive new sales program to be launched in the coming weeks."

About Stemtech Corporation

Stemtech Corporation, a leading stemceutical company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc., which was founded in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, Stemtech underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership as Stemtech Corporation. In August 2021, Stemtech became a publicly traded company (OTCQB: STEK) and has expanded business opportunities for its Independent Business Partners, who may earn incomes by sharing Stemtech products. January 2022 marked the introduction of new marketing efforts. In August 2022, Professor Doctor Bankole Johnson joined Dr. Enrique Martinez and Dr. Lizette Leos on the Stemtech Life Sciences Advisory Board. In September 2022, the new Stemtech AdvanceOffice mobile app based on the VERB Technology platform was successfully launched as a powerful communication - recruiting tool for our Field. On November 1, 2022, Stemtech introduced the new travel/sample size OraStem® Toothpaste. In October, Life Factor Research became the Research and Development, product formulation - science division of Stemtech to create cutting-edge stemceuticals and other products. In December, Stemtech will introduce a new skincare product at the Cancun Leadership Conference.

Stemtech specializes in creating products and formulas that are patent protected in the U.S. and in select international markets. The Company's patented formulas help the release, circulation and migration of the body's adult stem cells from its bone marrow. Stemtech as for seventeen (17) years recognized the significance of stem cells and how important a role they play in health and wellness. The global focus on stem cells with new investments in R & D, as reported by Research and Market publication, by pharma and biotech validate Stemtech's value for improving health and quality of life. In addition, the business, income earning opportunity provided by Stemtech offers people a chance to earn money in these challenging economic times.

The Company markets its products under the following brands: RCM System, stemrelease3, Stemflo® MigraStem, OraStem® (Oral Health Care), skincare (to be announced) and D-Fuze (EMF blocker). Its stemceutical products are all-natural, plant-based and manufactured under cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practices) under the auspices of the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA). For more information, please visit www.stemtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed on November 23, 2022. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Stemtech Corporation which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.

