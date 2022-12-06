Infima Appoints former Truvalue Labs' Anne Acosta as VP, Head of Marketing and Product Marketing

SAN MATEO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Infima Technologies , a deep learning, fixed-income predictive analytics company, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Anne Acosta as Vice President, Head of Marketing and Product Marketing. Acosta will support the fintech company's growth in the mortgage-backed securities market and will supervise marketing, strategy, and messaging efforts. Acosta is the latest in a series of key hires, following the appointments of Michael Digris as Vice President and Head of Product and Derk Osenberg as Vice President of Sales. The additional expertise will help Infima bring AI-driven technology to market.

Acosta will develop the strategy, processes, and plans to rapidly position the company for growth. Prior to joining Infima, Acosta held senior marketing and product marketing positions at several companies including SS&C Advent and Truvalue Labs (acquired by FactSet in 2020). Most recently, she was VP of Marketing at the AI company, Kogniz. Acosta brings more than 25 years of financial technology experience across services, product management, product marketing, and marketing at Eagle Investment Systems (acquired by BoNY Mellon), Thomson Reuters, and Scudder, Stevens, and Clark (now Deutsche Bank Asset Management). She has previously spearheaded product marketing for fintech solutions spanning research management, portfolio management, trading, compliance, and wealth management.

This role reunites Acosta with Hendrik Bartel, who co-founded Truvalue Labs and was brought on as CEO of Infima this summer. As Infima introduces new products to the market next year, Acosta's hire will be key in product launches.

"Having worked with Anne at Truvalue Labs, I am thrilled that she is joining our Infima team and bringing her marketing, AI, and fintech expertise," said Hendrik Bartel, CEO of Infima. "Anne fits into our growth plans as we continue to scale our business and further our capabilities. We're delighted to welcome her aboard."

"I'm delighted to join Infima at this exciting time," said Anne Acosta. "It's rare to find a company with such a passionate and innovative team. I'm looking forward to being part of this next chapter for Infima and building awareness of its deep learning technologies to transform mortgage security analytics."

Infima plans to add to its team of engineers and sales personnel and to continue growing its team in the upcoming year. Additionally, Infima has recently opened an office in New York City to accommodate new hires and the expanding customer base after the recent announcement of borrower behavior prediction capabilities in its solution suite.

About Infima

Infima's unique deep learning technologies are transforming mortgage security analytics. Its solutions offer actionable predictive insights into future borrower, security, and market behavior, enabling investors, dealers, and other market participants to make better decisions to drive performance. A dramatic improvement in predictive accuracy vs. legacy solutions delivers superior portfolio construction, security selection, and risk management to portfolio managers, traders, and other mortgage market participants. Infima currently covers more than 525,000 mortgage securities which are backed by roughly 35 million mortgage loans and represent a total current market value of almost $10 trillion. To learn more, visit infima.io .

