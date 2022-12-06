Tachyum today announced it has entered into an agreement with Cologne Chip, a German-based semiconductor company, to cooperate on projects in the fields of Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and High Performance Computing (HPC). Tachyum and Cologne Chip will build and test HPC infrastructure based on FPGA, Tachyum chips and reference architecture and FPGA/AI chips from Cologne Chip.

Cologne Chip is a smart semiconductor manufacturer that offers telecommunications ICs (Integrated Circuits)andintellectual property (IP),as well asFPGAsIts GateMate FPGA technology offers a comprehensive multi-node portfolio to address requirements across a wide set of applications and provide customers with system integration while optimizing for performance/watt. Cologne Chip's ISDN (Integrated Services Digital Network) transceiver ICs are the most advanced and renowned solutions for all kinds of ISDN applications on the market today.

As part of the Memorandum of Understanding, both companies will seek collaboration in the fields of quantum, hydrogen technologies, biosciences, progressive materials and green energetics through AI framework and its transfer into industrial technology and application scenarios.

Tachyum's Prodigy integrates 128 high-performance custom designed 64-bit compute cores with the functionality of a CPU, a GPU, and a TPU in a single device within a homogeneous architecture. This allows Prodigy to deliver performance up to 4x that of the highest performing x86 processors (for cloud workloads) and up to 3x that of the highest performing GPU for HPC and 6x for AI applications.

Prodigy's unique architecture delivers industry-leading performance in both data center and AI workloads. Therefore, during off peak hours, Prodigy-powered data center servers can be seamlessly and dynamically switched to AI workloads, eliminating the need for expensive dedicated AI hardware, and dramatically increasing server utilization. Prodigy delivers unprecedented data center performance, power, and economics, reducing CAPEX and OPEX significantly.

"By combining Cologne Chip's FPGA/AI products with the Prodigy Universal Processor, we are able to offer an excellent match to customers with complete coverage of market requirements for HPC and AI from high-end to low-end elements," said Robert Cisar, Business Development Manager, Tachyum.

