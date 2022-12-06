Civex Announces Launch of Civex App

Shareholder engagement company officially launches proxy solution mobile application

STAMFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Civex, the fintech company founded to increase the participation of individual investors in proxy voting, today announced the official launch of the Civex mobile app. The new app is now available on the Apple Store and Google Play.

The Civex mobile app provides a new digital platform where users can leverage their investments in company stocks, mutual funds, and ETFs to have an impact with companies on issues that matter. On the Civex platform, users can link and view their investment portfolios, select issues of interest, follow companies, join a campaign, and create a Circle of Trust to bring their interests and investments together into one convenient place for the best experience and collective impact. The Circle of Trust consists of Advocates - proven thought-leaders - and other community members coming together to affect positive change. In the future, Civex will be the go-to technology for asset managers wanting to provide pass though voting solutions.

The Civex mobile app features:

User friendly interface for corporate proposal reporting

Voting guidance from communities you choose to trust

Ability to join likeminded people to make collective impact

"Civex is for everyone. We are proud to officially launch this platform where shareholders, shareholder advocates, and even publicly traded companies will come to share their opinions, learn and discuss issues," said John Armstrong, co-founder and CEO of Civex. "The rise of the retail investor, increased scrutiny of corporate governance and the glaring need for a modern voting solution led us to launch this technology to provide a voice for the retail investor."

In addition to helping individual investors make informed decisions, the Civex app will be a content and engagement engine for Advocate Partners seeking to broaden the reach and impact of their own messages and campaigns. The current Civex Advocate Partners include CorpGov.Net, The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), LifeGoal Investments, Lift Our Voices, Green America, Investor Advocates for Social Justice (IASJ), Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility (ICCR), Oxfam and Service Employees International Union (SEIU).

The Civex app will also be home to the free proxy-focused newsletter, Between The Lines. The newsletter contains helpful information and highlights on upcoming corporate proxy statements, including the pros and cons of various matters and proposals covered.

About Civex

Civex is the fintech company founded to increase the participation of individual investors in proxy voting by hosting a community where individual investors, shareholder advocates, and publicly traded companies can engage and discuss issues including upcoming proxy votes. Civex is where people meet, discuss, take action, and have an impact with companies on issues that matter.

For more information about Civex, visit www.civex.io.

