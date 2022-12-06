Booster Fuels: Booster Named to Inc.'s 2022 Best in Business List in Logistics and Transportation Category

SAN MATEO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Booster, a leading mobile energy delivery company, has been named to the Inc. 2022 Best in Business list in the Logistics and Transportation category. Inc.'s Best in Business Awards recognize "the most dynamic companies of all sizes and industries that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole," according to the publication.

"Inc. magazine is dedicated to showcasing America's most dynamic businesses and the great things they do," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "The Best in Business awards shine a light on those that have gone above and beyond their original mission to make a social, environmental or economic impact, benefiting those around them."

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world.

For Booster, this included reviewing the company's work championing sustainability. By providing fuel directly to fleet vehicles, Booster helps lower carbon emissions by up to 14%. The company is also promoting lower-carbon sustainable fuels; earlier this year, it transitioned nearly all its diesel fleet customers in California to renewable diesel, which can slash carbon emissions by up to 70%.

The company was also recognized for its disaster relief efforts. Fuel is critical to keep generators running and emergency vehicles rolling during emergency events. This past summer, Booster supported the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection as it battled a 600-acre blaze, helping to ensure operational continuity and full containment.

Lastly, Booster was selected for its advocacy work on behalf of the disabled community. Earlier this year, with the support of two advocacy groups - Californians for Smart Fueling and Disability Rights California - Booster sponsored a bill that petitioned the California Assembly to expand mobile fueling across the state to better serve disabled drivers.

"The transition to cleaner, more sustainable energy solutions is this generation's 'moonshot'," said Frank Mycroft, founder and CEO of Booster. "We are so honored to be recognized by Inc.'s Best in Business awards as we continue to support our customers with mobile, modular energy solutions. Here at Booster, we are working diligently to make sustainable and alternative energy accessible for all, while leaving a positive impact on the communities where we live, work and play."

Inc. reports that this year's applicant pool was extremely competitive - a huge success for the 241 companies honored on the list, according to Inc. Honorees for gold, silver, bronze, and general excellence across industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.

Editor's Notes

Inc.'s 2022 Best in Business List can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine on newsstands December 13.

Booster was the recipient of three other awards in 2022, including Forbes America's Best Startup Employers 2022; Women in Trucking Top Companies For Women to Work for in Transportation 2022; and Tech in Motion 2022 'Best Tech for Good' Finalist.

