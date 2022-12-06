EUPD Research said that Germany's residential storage market more than doubled year on year in 2022. It noted that BYD has surpassed Sonnen to become the leading battery supplier.From pv magazine Germany EUPD Research said that about 220,000 new residential storage systems were likely connected to rooftop PV installations in Germany this year. It partly attributed the growth to increasing demand for residential PV systems, which are often combined directly with battery storage. The installed PV capacity in the small system segment increased by 47% in the first half of the year, compared to the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...