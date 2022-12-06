Inclusion Is Paramount: More Than 16,000 Paramount Employees Convene for Inclusion Week 2022

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Paramount recently celebrated its 5th annual Inclusion Week, a week of activities that were designed to inspire and excite as we came together to amplify and actualize diversity, inclusion, and belonging. This is a core value for our company, which is reflected in this year's theme, "Inclusion is Paramount", and echoed in this video featuring some of our senior leaders.

These sessions and activations, including several performances, took place in all of our markets. The 80+ sessions across our footprint included "Trans Representation on Screen in Israel," "Women in Tech: Changing the Ratio," "Beyond the Binary," "In Conversation: Bob Bakish, Al Sharpton, Marc Morial and Derrick Johnson," "From the Border, Home," and "In Conversation: Samuel L. Jackson & Spike Lee," and much more.

With more than 16,000 registrations across our global locations, employees showed up for these in-person and virtual sessions to reaffirm our commitment to making Paramount a place of belonging.

Although the week may be over, the conversation still continues. In fact, on October 31, we hosted our first-ever Paramount Global Summit on Disability. Organized around four hybrid sessions with leading disability advocates and talent, the event engaged our community around the need for greater disability inclusion and representation in media and entertainment.

Our focus on everyday inclusion came to life in so many ways throughout the week. Our speakers inspired and challenged us, and shared numerous insightful 'aha' moments on which we will continue to build. There were also captivating Inclusion Week performances, including the inaugural Paramount Music Showcase. Sponsored by the Office of Global Inclusion and the company's Music division, this initiative provides mentorship and opportunities for historically underrepresented individuals in the music industry.

To build on our momentum from Inclusion Week, we're planning additional activations for the rest of the year and beyond. These efforts align with broader social impact work driven by Content for Change, a Paramount Global initiative to challenge bias, promote inclusive storytelling and strengthen diverse representation on-screen and off.

