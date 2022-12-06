Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.12.2022
Supertrend 2023! Cybersecurity-Aktie mit Monster-Potential!
WKN: A2PLD8 ISIN: DK0061141215 
Frankfurt
06.12.22
09:45 Uhr
31,750 Euro
-0,100
-0,31 %
06.12.2022
NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S: Update on full-year outlook for 2022

Company announcement no. 26 - 22
6 December 2022

Update on full-year outlook for 2022

Based on the financial performance during the first ten months of 2022, preliminary financial results for November 2022, and financial expectations for December 2022, NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S ("NTG") adjusts its full-year outlook for 2022 as follows:

  • Revenue around DKK 10,200 million (previously DKK 9,700 - 10,200 million)
  • Adj. EBIT around DKK 750 million (previously DKK 700 - 750 million)

The full-year outlook for 2022 is adjusted based on indications of a stabilisation in certain markets during November and December of the year.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Investor relations:
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO
+45 42 12 80 99
ir@ntg.com
Press:
Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Executive Vice President
+45 42 12 80 90
press@ntg.com

Attachment

  • Company announcement no. 26_2022

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
