Arlington, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2022) - Family Assured Life, an Arlington, Texas-based financial services firm, unveiled its retirement strategy that minimizes taxes owed, while also protecting assets during the 10-year retirement danger zone. The 10-year danger zone refers to the five years before retirement and the five years immediately after retirement when assets are at their fullest and most vulnerable to market turns.

"The market and taxes are hemorrhaging the assets Americans have and with which they need to retire with peace of mind," Family Assured Life Founder Ricardo Gonzales said. "So many people have assets in the market right as they approach retirement and, if there's a market drop, can lose a huge percentage of what they were relying on for distributions in retirement. Thankfully, there are strategies that we can put in place that minimize this risk and prepare people to retire in peace."





Ricardo Gonzales

At Family Assured Life, they understand that the five years before and the five years immediately after retirement begins are the most critical to their client's long term financial health. While many refer to the Monte Carlo system and its four percent distribution per year as the model to use, Ricardo and his team have found this system to be outdated. A more realistic rate of distribution in today's environment is between 2.8 and 3 percent.

"Having a large nest egg doesn't mean you can take large payouts in retirement," added Gonzales. "We have to think about taxes also. This is a complex plan, but not one we can or should ignore."

About Family Assured Life

Family Assured Life helps people look at their wealth and fully understand where they are today and where they want to be to then create a specific financial plan to get there. Their plans are proven to reduce risk, increase growth and minimize taxes, all while putting their clients in control of their wealth. Learn more at familyassuredlife.com.

