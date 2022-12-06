Anzeige
Actusnews Wire
06.12.2022
SES-IMAGOTAG: SES-imagotag publishes its 2023 financial calendar

SES-imagotag (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822), the global leader in digital solutions for physical retail, today issued its financial calendar for the publication of press releases and financial communication planned for 2023.

EventDate
FY 2022 SalesJanuary 26th
FY 2022 Audited resultsMarch 9th
2023 Q1 SalesApril 27th
Shareholders' meetingJune 23rd
2023 H1 SalesJuly 27th
H1 2023 Audited ResultsSeptember 11th
2023 Q3 SalesOctober 26th

The 2023 agenda can be found on SES-imagotag Investor Relations website: https://www.ses-imagotag.com/investors/agenda/

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT platform

SES-imagotag is a world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America.

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION improves the agility, precision and accuracy of prices, whilst ensuring the omnichannel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing campaigns. The platform developed by SES-imagotag also optimizes in-store order preparation and restocking.

VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allowing them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the Cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock, and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

SES-imagotag supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2022 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

SES-imagotag is listed in compartment A of the Euronext Paris exchange

Ticker symbol: SESL - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: SESL.PA - Bloomberg: SES

www.ses-imagotag.com

Investor Relations contact:

Labrador - Raquel Lizarraga / +33 (0)6 46 71 55 20 / raquel.lizarraga.ext@ses-imagotag.com

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-77533-ses-imagotag_2023_financialcalendar_final.pdf

