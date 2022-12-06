SES-IMAGOTAG: SES-imagotag publishes its 2023 financial calendar

SES-imagotag (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822), the global leader in digital solutions for physical retail, today issued its financial calendar for the publication of press releases and financial communication planned for 2023.

Event Date FY 2022 Sales January 26th FY 2022 Audited results March 9th 2023 Q1 Sales April 27th Shareholders' meeting June 23rd 2023 H1 Sales July 27th H1 2023 Audited Results September 11th 2023 Q3 Sales October 26th

The 2023 agenda can be found on SES-imagotag Investor Relations website: https://www.ses-imagotag.com/investors/agenda/

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT platform

SES-imagotag is a world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America.

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION improves the agility, precision and accuracy of prices, whilst ensuring the omnichannel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing campaigns. The platform developed by SES-imagotag also optimizes in-store order preparation and restocking.

VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allowing them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the Cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock, and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

SES-imagotag supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2022 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

SES-imagotag is listed in compartment A of the Euronext Paris exchange

Ticker symbol: SESL - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: SESL.PA - Bloomberg: SES

