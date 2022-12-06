Anzeige
06.12.2022 | 18:15
Adam Jones appointed Unipart Logistics Business Development and Sector Strategies Director

OXFORD, England, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam Jones has been appointed Business Development and Sector Strategies Director, Unipart Logistics.

Adam Jones

Adam joins with 15 years' experience in supply chain logistics across multiple sectors for companies including DHL Supply Chain, ArrowXL and Wincanton, and a strong track record of developing sales and marketing strategies to accelerate business growth most recently as CCO of Carlton Forest.

Adam Jones, Business Development & Sector Strategies Director, Unipart Logistics said: "I am delighted to join a company with a proven heritage in the delivery of innovative supply chain solutions, built on process excellence, world-class safety standards, brilliant customer engagement and the Unipart Way.

"As customers look to future proof their supply chains and continue to win in their own markets, Unipart Logistics is uniquely placed through a combination of deep industry knowledge, innovative technologies and an intimate customer focus to deliver sustainable and transformational solutions across the whole supply chain."

Ian Truesdale, Managing Director, Unipart Logistics, said: "Unipart Logistics is continuing to lead the industry in solving complex problems that address the big supply chain challenges faced across all industries and sectors: sustainability, resilience, visibility and control.

"Adam brings a wealth of experience in developing strategies to help customers understand how best to leverage our capabilities. I am confident he will play a key role in the future of Unipart Logistics leading our sector strategies and sales and marketing teams to develop, and position supply chain solutions that will deliver maximum advantage for our customers."

Contact: Alistair Drummond, alistair.drummond@unipart.com, tel: +44 (0)1865 383068

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1962779/Adam_Jones.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/adam-jones-appointed-unipart-logistics-business-development-and-sector-strategies-director-301696095.html

