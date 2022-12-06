Anzeige
06.12.2022
CJ 4DPLEX: 20th Century Studios, Lightstorm Entertainment and James Cameron's AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER Dives Into Visually Immersive ScreenX and Multi-Sensory 4DX Theaters

Tickets are on Sale Now

Avatar: The Way of Water ScreenX Trailer

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX, the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, announced today that 20th Century Studios, Lightstorm Entertainment and James Cameron's highly-anticipated "Avatar: The Way Of Water" will debut in both the visually immersive, 270-degree panoramic ScreenX theaters and the multi-sensory 4DX theaters on December 16, 2022. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, "Avatar: The Way of Water," paired with CJ 4DPLEX's cinematic formats, is guaranteed to be the most immersive viewing experience for the sci-fi adventure.