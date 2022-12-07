TheraVet participation in several reference veterinary congresses

BIOCERA-VET nominated for the Veterinary Innovation Award, Equipment and Devices category, at the AFVAC 2022 conference (France)

TheraVet (ISIN code: BE0974387194 mnemonic: ALVET), a pioneering biotechnology company in the treatment of bone and joint diseases in pets, today announces that BIOCERA-VET, its injectable bone cement, was nominated for the Veterinary Innovation Award (AFVAC, Marseille, France) and that, pursuing its commercial strategy, its management team participated in the following events:

Veterinexpo 2022

November 26 27, 2022 (Liège)



The largest veterinary fair in Wallonia, Vétérinexpo has brought together dozens of firms and several thousand visitors for more than 40 years around the latest innovations in animal health. Through trainings, conferences and events, professionals in the sector can discover the latest advances in veterinary medicine.

AFVAC the Congress 2022

December 1-3, 2022 (Marseille)



The national congress of the French Association of Veterinarians for Companion Animals (AFVAC) is the unmissable scientific meeting for companion animal veterinarians, which brings together more than 2,500 veterinarians each year.

This year, the AFVAC also organized the fifth edition of the Veterinary Innovation Awards, with the aim of honoring innovative companies in the field of health and well-being of companion animals and promoting these initiatives with practitioners. BIOCERA-VET, TheraVet's injectable bone cement, was one of the three nominated by a jury made up of personalities from the veterinary world for the Veterinary Innovation Prize in the Equipment and Devices category.

About TheraVet

TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specializing in bone and joint treatments in animal health. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of companion animals suffering from joint and bone diseases. The health of pets is at the heart of their owners' concerns and TheraVet's mission is to meet the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international thought leaders to better meet the ever-growing needs of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth Paris and Brussels, its head office is located in Gosselies, Belgium, and the Company has a US subsidiary.

About BIOCERA-VET

BIOCERA-VET is a complete range of innovative, easy-to-use, effective and cost-effective bone substitutes indicated in bone surgeries requiring bone grafting as well as in the palliative management of canine osteosarcoma. Based on extremely promising clinical results, this product line allows an evolution towards simpler and more efficient orthopedic surgery.

BIOCERA-VET is available in several lines:

BONE SURGERY RTU, a ready-to-use cement based on highly injectable and self-hardening calcium phosphate BIOCERA-VET SMARTGRAFT, a naturally osteoconductive bone graft

GRANULES, a bone substitute based on biocompatible and affordable calcium phosphate BIOCERA-VET OSTEOSARCOMA RTU, a ready-to-use bone substitute based on highly injectable calcium phosphate for cementoplasty

