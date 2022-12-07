Regulatory News:

Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, announces that Edwin Snape has informed the Board that he wishes to retire after 14 years with the expanded Group, both as a Non-Executive Director (NED) of Novacyt and formerly NED of Lab21, which was acquired by the Group in 2014. Ed's retirement from the Board will take effect from 31 December 2022.

James Wakefield, Chairman of Novacyt, added

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Ed for the considerable contribution, input and support that he has provided to the Group during his 14 year tenure and wish him well with his retirement."

Ed Snape, NED of Novacyt, commented:

"It has been a pleasure to have worked with so many exceptional people at Novacyt and Lab21 over the years and I would like to thank them all for their hard work and support. I look forward to watching Novacyt continue on its exciting journey to become a leading, global clinical diagnostics company in infectious diseases."

About Novacyt Group

The Novacyt Group is an international diagnostics business generating an increasing portfolio of in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests. Its core strengths lie in diagnostics product development, commercialisation, contract design and manufacturing. The Company supplies an extensive range of high-quality assays and reagents worldwide. The Group directly serves microbiology, haematology and serology markets as do its global partners, which include major corporates.

For more information, please refer to the website: www.novacyt.com

