The 2022 Solar Generation Index report shows that solar asset performance is falling below estimates.From pv magazine USA kWh Analytics, a climate insurance firm, says in its 2022 Solar Generation Index that solar assets are broadly performing below expectations. The report incorporates data from industry collaborators and kWh Analytics' proprietary Heliostat database. On average, projects constructed after 2015 have generated 7% to 13% less electricity than P50 production estimates. P50 means there is a 50% chance in any given year that production will be at least a specific amount. If an array ...

