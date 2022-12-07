

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Monks Investment Trust PLC (MNKS.L) reported that its net loss for the six months to 31 October 2022 was 158.28 million pounds or 71.03 pence per share compared to net return on ordinary activities after taxation of 208.43 million pounds or 88.15 pence per share in the prior year.



Income from investments and interest receivable for the period was 15.93 million pounds down from 16.02 million pounds in the previous year.



No interim dividend is being paid. A single final dividend will typically be paid after the AGM, the company said in a statement.



