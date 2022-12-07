DJ Amundi Index MSCI Japan UCITS ETF DR - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Japan UCITS ETF DR - JPY (C) (CJ1U LN) Amundi Index MSCI Japan UCITS ETF DR - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s) 07-Dec-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Japan UCITS ETF DR - JPY (C)

DEALING DATE: 06-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 30783.5134

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 69718

CODE: CJ1U LN

ISIN: LU1602144815

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1602144815 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CJ1U LN

December 07, 2022 03:16 ET (08:16 GMT)