Amundi MSCI World Climate Transition CTB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI World Climate Transition CTB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 06-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 362.4169

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 41700

CODE: GCLM LN

ISIN: LU1602144492

