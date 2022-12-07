DJ Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 06-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.1679

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4396679

CODE: PRIP LN

ISIN: LU2037749152

