DJ Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP (CSH2 LN) Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Dec-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP

DEALING DATE: 06-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 1048.2582

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 240064

CODE: CSH2 LN

ISIN: LU1230136894

ISIN: LU1230136894 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CSH2 LN

