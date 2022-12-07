babelforce closes €4 million funding round to make customer service fast, affordable, and flexible

babelforce raises Series A round with Hannover Digital Investments, EnBW New Ventures, and IBB Ventures.

BERLIN, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contact center software company babelforce has closed its Series A round with lead investors EnBW New Ventures (ENV) and IBB Ventures. New investor, Hannover Digital Investments as part of HDI Group, brings valuable expertise in the insurance market.



The babelforce platform gives enterprise businesses the power to flexibly manage automation, adding profound efficiencies to customer experience processes. Through the simple integration of existing systems, their platform makes customer service fast, affordable and far more effective.

The team around Pierce Buckley, Christian Förster, and Timo Friedl has achieved major growth in the past two years with customers such as Marley Spoon, VidaXL, Emesa, Homeday, and EnBW.

Pierce Buckley explains, "We're thrilled to take this next huge step, which will allow us to bring the power of the babelforce platform to customer service and experience teams around the world. We are particularly excited to work alongside new investor Hannover Digital Investments as part of HDI Group, whose deep knowledge in finance and insurance opens up new worlds to us."

In times of relative uncertainty for global markets, customer service automation is of key concern for businesses that want to maintain quality while controlling overheads.

"babelforce aims to lead in a huge and growing market of customers' interactions. We love the passion of the team as much as their customers love the simplicity of their products," says Dr. Jan Myszkowski, Managing Director at Hannover Digital Investments.

Jennifer Diedrichs, Investment Manager at ENV adds, "The babelforce team has done an amazing job in winning new customers and proving their software solution. We're excited to support the team further!"

The funding will be used to expand babelforce's reach by scaling up the key sales and development teams, as well as supporting internal automation to support customer onboarding and retention.

About babelforce

babelforce is the #1 most flexible platform for enterprise contact centers. They make it easy for CX teams to create experiences that their customers value - all with intuitive, No-Code tools. From VoiceBot and smart IVR, to agent workflow automation, to automated outbound dialing, and more - babelforce is crafting connections between enterprise businesses and their customers. Discover more at babelforce.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a6a80f5-af4e-4ba7-b736-c7923c230ea4