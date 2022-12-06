REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), a leading monetization platform provider for recurring revenue businesses, today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2022.

"We delivered third quarter results at the high end of guidance as companies across industries continue to lean into recurring revenue models. At the same time we're making adjustments to our business to deliver meaningful profitability improvement in fiscal 2024," said Tien Tzuo, founder and CEO of Zuora.

"We posted third quarter total revenue at the high end of our outlook, and we exceeded guidance for subscription revenue and non-GAAP operating income despite the economic environment, which has changed over the past 90 days. The macroeconomic dynamic has led us to make the difficult decision to reduce our workforce by 11% to align our expenses to our near-term growth profile and improve profitability in the near-term," said Todd McElhatton, Chief Financial Officer at Zuora.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results:

Revenue: Subscription revenue was $86.6 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year and 20% on a constant currency basis. Total revenue was $101.1 million, an increase of 13% year-over-year and 17% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP Loss from Operations: GAAP loss from operations was $33.9 million, compared to a loss from operations of $21.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Non-GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations: Non-GAAP income from operations was $0.6 million, compared to a non-GAAP loss from operations of $1.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

GAAP Net Loss: GAAP net loss was $37.0 million, or 37% of revenue, compared to a net loss of $22.9 million, or 26% of revenue, in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. GAAP net loss per share was $0.28 based on 132.6 million weighted-average shares outstanding, compared to a net loss per share of $0.18 based on 125.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Non-GAAP Net Loss: Non-GAAP net loss was $2.9 million, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $2.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.02 based on 132.6 million weighted-average shares outstanding, compared to a non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.02 based on 125.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Cash Flow: Net cash used in operating activities was $4.9 million, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $0.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Free Cash Flow: Free cash flow was negative $7.2 million compared to negative $1.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Cash and Investments: Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $400.6 million as of October 31, 2022.

Descriptions of our non-GAAP financial measures are contained in the section titled "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below and reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are contained in the tables below.

Key Metrics and Business Highlights:

Customers with ACV equal to or greater than $100,000 were 770, up from 720 as of October 31, 2021.

Dollar-based retention rate was 109%, compared to 110% as of October 31, 2021.

Our ARR was $350.7 million compared to $295.0 million as of October 31, 2021, representing ARR growth of 19%, which growth rate is consistent with the prior year comparison.

Customer usage of Zuora solutions grew, with $21.5 billion in transaction volume through Zuora's billing platform during our third quarter, an increase of 15% year-over-year and 17% on a constant currency basis.

Completed the acquisition of Zephr, a leading subscription experience platform used by global digital publishing and media companies.

Gannett, a leading publisher with 250 newspapers and 2 million subscribers, has expanded their Zuora footprint with the goal to triple their subscribers in the next three years. They started with Zuora Billing and in the third quarter added Zuora Revenue to help them automate their revenue recognition.

Recognized for the third time as a Leader by the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise-Focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications.

New customer logos and go-lives included Michelin, Enercare, Canon and Suzuki Motor Corporation.

Committed to a workforce reduction plan, impacting 11% of our workforce, to improve operational efficiencies and operating costs and better align our workforce with current business needs, priorities, and near term growth expectations, in light of current macroeconomic uncertainties. We expect to recognize a total of approximately $9.5 million in charges associated with this reduction plan, with $3.7 million recognized in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and substantially all of the remainder to be recognized in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

Financial Outlook:

As of December 6, 2022, we are providing guidance for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023, as well as a preliminary view of our expected fiscal year 2024 results, based on current market conditions and expectations. We emphasize that the guidance is subject to various important cautionary factors referenced in the section entitled "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

For the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023, Zuora currently expects the following results:

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Subscription revenue $87.5M - $88.5M $336.5M - $337.5M Professional services revenue $12.0M - $13.0M $56.0M - $57.0M Total revenue $99.5M - $101.5M $392.5M - $394.5M Non-GAAP income from operations $0M - $1.0M $0M - $1.0M Non-GAAP net loss per share1 ($0.07) - ($0.06) ($0.16) - ($0.15) ARR growth2 15% Dollar-based Retention Rate2 107% Free Cash Flow3 ($36.5M) - ($33.5M)

(1) Non-GAAP net loss per share includes an estimated $4.0 million tax-related impact from the acquisition of Zephr. Non-GAAP net loss per share was computed assuming 134.4 million and 131.5 million weighted-average shares outstanding for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023, respectively.

(2) Refer to the "Operating Metrics" section below for how we define ARR and Dollar-based Retention Rate. ARR growth is calculated by dividing the annual recurring revenue (ARR) as of a period end by the ARR for the corresponding period end of the prior fiscal year.

(3) Expected free cash flow has been updated to reflect the impact of tax-related and acquisition-related expenses associated with the acquisition of Zephr, the impact of the workforce reduction, and the impact of lower billings related to the macroeconomic environment including extended deal cycles.

Zuora is providing the following preliminary view of our expected results for fiscal year 2024 in the current economic environment, with the low end of the subscription revenue growth range reflecting expectations if current macroeconomic conditions worsen:

Fiscal 2024 Subscription revenue growth 11% to 14% Non-GAAP operating margin 6% or higher

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the "Forward-Looking Statements" safe harbor section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Zuora has not reconciled its guidance for non-GAAP income from operations to GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss per share to GAAP net loss per share, or non-GAAP operating margin to GAAP operating margin because stock-based compensation expense cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Additionally, free cash flow has not been reconciled to operating cash flows as it cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

Webcast and Conference Call Information:

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain non-GAAP financial measures including: subscription revenue and total revenue that exclude the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations (constant currency basis); non-GAAP cost of subscription revenue; non-GAAP cost of professional services revenue; non-GAAP gross profit; non-GAAP total gross margin; non-GAAP subscription gross margin; non-GAAP professional services gross margin; non-GAAP research and development expense; non-GAAP sales and marketing expense; non-GAAP general and administrative expense; non-GAAP operating margin; non-GAAP income (loss) from operations; non-GAAP net loss; non-GAAP net loss per share; and free cash flow. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of our overall assessment of our performance, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and to communicate with our Board of Directors concerning our financial performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of our operating results. We also believe these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as they generally eliminate the effects of certain items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

We exclude the following items from one or more of our non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense. We exclude stock-based compensation expense, which is a non-cash expense, because we believe that excluding this item provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, stock-based compensation expense is not comparable across companies given it is calculated using a variety of valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets. We exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, which is a non-cash expense, because we do not believe it has a direct correlation to the operation of our business.

Charitable contributions. We exclude expenses associated with charitable donations of our common stock. We believe that excluding these non-cash expenses allows investors to make more meaningful comparisons between our operating results and those of other companies.

Certain litigation. We exclude non-recurring charges and benefits, net of currently expected insurance recoveries, including litigation expenses and settlements, related to litigation matters that are outside of the ordinary course of our business. We believe these charges and benefits do not have a direct correlation to the operations of our business and may vary in size depending on the timing and results of such litigation and related settlements.

Asset impairment. We exclude non-cash charges for impairment of assets, including impairments related to internal-use software and office leases. Impairment charges can vary significantly in terms of amount and timing and we do not consider these charges indicative of our current or past operating performance. Moreover, we believe that excluding the effects of these charges allows investors to make more meaningful comparisons between our operating results and those of other companies.

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities. We exclude the change in fair value of warrant liabilities, which is a non-cash gain or loss, as it can fluctuate significantly with changes in Zuora's stock price and market volatility, and does not reflect the underlying cash flows or operational results of the business.

Acquisition-related transactions. We exclude acquisition-related transactions (including integration-related charges) that are not related to our ongoing operations, including expenses we incurred and gains or losses recognized on contingent consideration related to our acquisition of Zephr. We do not consider these transactions reflective of our core business or ongoing operating performance.

Workforce reduction. We exclude charges related to the workforce reduction plan, including severance, health care and related expenses. We believe these charges are not indicative of our continuing operations.

Additionally, Zuora's management believes that the free cash flow non-GAAP measure is meaningful to investors because management reviews cash flows generated from operations after taking into consideration capital expenditures, net of insurance recoveries, as these net expenditures are considered to be a necessary component of ongoing operations. Insurance recoveries include amounts paid to us for property and equipment that were damaged in January 2020 at our corporate headquarters.

Zuora also provides subscription revenue and total revenue, including year-over-year growth rates, adjusted to remove the impact of foreign currency rate fluctuations, which we refer to as constant currency. We believe providing revenue on a constant currency basis helps our investors to better understand our underlying performance. We calculate constant currency in a given period by applying the average currency exchange rates in the comparable period of the prior year to the local currency revenue in the current period.

Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. The non-GAAP measures we use may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP items excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures.

Operating Metrics:

Annual Contract Value (ACV). We define ACV as the subscription revenue we would contractually expect to recognize from a customer over the next twelve months, assuming no increases or reductions in their subscriptions.

Dollar-based Retention Rate. We calculate our dollar-based retention rate as of a period end by starting with the sum of the ACV from all customers as of twelve months prior to such period end, or prior period ACV. We then calculate the sum of the ACV from these same customers as of the current period end, or current period ACV. Current period ACV includes any upsells and also reflects contraction or attrition over the trailing twelve months but excludes revenue from new customers added in the current period. We then divide the current period ACV by the prior period ACV to arrive at our dollar-based retention rate.

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR). ARR represents the annualized recurring value at the time of initial booking or contract modification for all active subscription contracts at the end of a reporting period. ARR excludes the value of non-recurring revenue such as professional services revenue as well as contracts with new customers with a term of less than one year. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue, and is not intended to be a substitute for, or combined with, any of these items.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Zuora's Financial Outlook and other statements in this release that refer to future plans and expectations are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as "believes," "may," "will," "estimates," "potential," "continues," "anticipates," "intends," "expects," "could," "would," "projects," "plans," "targets," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations as of the date of this filing and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in our Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 1, 2022 as well as other documents that may be filed by us from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: adverse changes in general economic or market conditions, including the impact that inflation or a slowdown in the economy or market conditions may have on our business and our customers; we may be unable to attract new customers and expand sales to existing customers; we may not be able to manage our future growth effectively; the shift by companies to subscription business models may develop slower than we expect; the risk of currency exchange rate fluctuations; we may not achieve the benefits of the workforce reduction and there may be possible changes in the size and timing of charges related to such reduction; the risk of loss of key employees; the anticipated impact of the expected acquisition of Zephr on Zuora's business and future financial and operating results, the ability of Zuora to successfully integrate Zephr's operations and technology, and the expected amount and timing of synergies and benefits from the acquisition; future responses to and effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including the pandemic's impact on the economy, our customers and our businesses; we have a history of net losses and may not achieve or sustain profitability; we face intense competition in our markets and may not be able to compete effectively; our products may fail to gain market acceptance or our product development efforts may be unsuccessful; our products may fail to gain, or lose, market acceptance; customers may fail to successfully deploy our solution after entering into a subscription agreement with us; we may not be able to develop and release new products and services, or successful enhancements, new features and modifications to our existing products and services; our sales and product initiatives may not be successful or the expected benefits of such initiatives may not be achieved in a timely manner; challenges related to growing our relationships with strategic partners such as systems integrators and their effectiveness in selling our products; our security measures may be breached or our products may be perceived as not being secure; we may be unable to adequately protect our intellectual property; we may experience interruptions or performance problems, including a service outage, associated with our technology; current and future litigation including our current shareholder litigation could have a material adverse impact on our financial condition; general political or destabilizing events, including war, conflict or acts of terrorism, such as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine; other business effects, including those related to industry, market, economic, political, regulatory and global health conditions, and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora provides a leading monetization platform for recurring revenue businesses across all industries, enabling companies to unlock customer-centric business models. After starting with Zuora Billing in 2007, Zuora's award-winning multi-product portfolio now includes Zuora Revenue, Zuora Collect, and Zephr, a Zuora Company. Zuora serves as an intelligent hub that monetizes and orchestrates the complete quote to cash and revenue recognition process at scale. Through its industry leading technology and expertise, Zuora helps more than 1,000 companies around the world, including BMC Software, Box, Caterpillar, General Motors, Penske Media Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens and Zoom nurture and monetize direct, digital customer relationships. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora operates offices around the world in the U.S., EMEA and APAC. To learn more about the Zuora monetization platform, please visit www.zuora.com.

ZUORA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Subscription $ 86,567 $ 73,775 $ 248,878 $ 210,415 Professional services 14,505 15,455 44,168 45,631 Total revenue 101,072 89,230 293,046 256,046 Cost of revenue: Subscription 21,727 17,279 60,024 50,190 Professional services 18,553 18,416 55,140 54,218 Total cost of revenue 40,280 35,695 115,164 104,408 Gross profit 60,792 53,535 177,882 151,638 Operating expenses: Research and development 28,413 21,738 77,639 61,565 Sales and marketing 46,973 37,004 132,576 105,130 General and administrative 19,327 16,370 55,433 46,931 Total operating expenses 94,713 75,112 265,648 213,626 Loss from operations (33,921 ) (21,577 ) (87,766 ) (61,988 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability 452 - 9,348 - Interest expense (4,444 ) (39 ) (10,647 ) (111 ) Interest and other income (expense), net 1,187 (663 ) 98 (923 ) Loss before income taxes (36,726 ) (22,279 ) (88,967 ) (63,022 ) Income tax provision 308 610 1,145 1,221 Net loss (37,034 ) (22,889 ) (90,112 ) (64,243 ) Comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustment (973 ) (127 ) (1,648 ) (386 ) Unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities (337 ) (27 ) (1,013 ) (61 ) Comprehensive loss $ (38,344 ) $ (23,043 ) $ (92,773 ) $ (64,690 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.28 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.69 ) $ (0.52 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding used in calculating net loss per share, basic and diluted 132,579 125,141 130,461 123,230

ZUORA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) October 31, 2022 January 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 182,261 $ 113,507 Short-term investments 218,341 101,882 Accounts receivable, net 75,835 82,263 Deferred commissions, current portion 15,735 15,080 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,537 15,603 Total current assets 511,709 328,335 Property and equipment, net 28,978 27,676 Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,583 32,643 Purchased intangibles, net 13,930 3,452 Deferred commissions, net of current portion 26,875 26,727 Goodwill 52,618 17,632 Other assets 4,500 4,787 Total assets $ 666,193 $ 441,252 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,612 $ 6,785 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 22,903 14,225 Accrued employee liabilities 32,926 32,425 Debt, current portion - 1,660 Deferred revenue, current portion 152,321 152,740 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 9,636 11,462 Total current liabilities 228,398 219,297 Debt, net of current portion 208,393 - Deferred revenue, net of current portion 639 771 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 40,103 45,633 Deferred tax liabilities 3,255 3,243 Other long-term liabilities 1,501 1,701 Total liabilities 482,289 270,645 Stockholders' equity: Class A common stock 13 12 Class B common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 840,218 734,149 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,769 ) (108 ) Accumulated deficit (653,559 ) (563,447 ) Total stockholders' equity 183,904 170,607 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 666,193 $ 441,252

ZUORA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended October 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (90,112 ) $ (64,243 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and accretion 13,725 12,642 Stock-based compensation 80,045 51,778 Provision for credit losses 1,403 1,859 Donation of common stock to charitable foundation 1,000 1,000 Amortization of deferred commissions 14,250 11,956 Reduction in carrying amount of right-of-use assets 5,859 7,230 Change in fair value of warrant liability (9,348 ) - Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,800 ) - Other 575 678 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 5,666 4,645 Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,454 ) (559 ) Deferred commissions (15,418 ) (14,887 ) Accounts payable 3,415 1,196 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,819 2,781 Accrued employee liabilities 282 1,513 Deferred revenue (2,607 ) 1,152 Operating lease liabilities (9,979 ) (10,421 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (2,679 ) 8,320 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (8,471 ) (6,044 ) Insurance proceeds for damaged property and equipment - 344 Purchase of intangible assets - (1,349 ) Purchases of short-term investments (205,464 ) (77,386 ) Maturities of short-term investments 89,013 82,592 Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash acquired (41,000 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (165,922 ) (1,843 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs 233,901 - Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 2,097 15,692 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 4,485 4,005 Principal payments on debt (1,480 ) (3,333 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 239,003 16,364 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (1,648 ) (386 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 68,754 22,455 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 113,507 94,110 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 182,261 $ 116,565

ZUORA, INC. RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, 2022 GAAP Stock-based Compensation Amortization of Acquired Intangibles Certain Litigation Change in Fair Value of Warrant Liability Acquisition-related Transactions Workforce Reduction Non-GAAP Cost of revenue: Cost of subscription revenue $ 21,727 $ (2,437 ) $ (586 ) $ - $ - $ - $ (147 ) $ 18,557 Cost of professional services revenue 18,553 (3,479 ) - - - - (399 ) 14,675 Gross profit 60,792 5,916 586 - - - 546 67,840 Operating expenses: Research and development 28,413 (7,536 ) - - - - (512 ) 20,365 Sales and marketing 46,973 (10,188 ) - - - - (2,390 ) 34,395 General and administrative 19,327 (5,367 ) - (16 ) - (1,268 ) (212 ) 12,464 (Loss) income from operations (33,921 ) 29,007 586 16 - 1,268 3,660 616 Net loss $ (37,034 ) $ 29,007 $ 586 $ 16 $ (452 ) $ 1,268 $ 3,660 $ (2,949 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted1 $ (0.28 ) $ (0.02 ) Gross margin 60 % 67 % Subscription gross margin 75 % 79 % Professional services gross margin (28 ) % (1 ) % Operating margin (34 ) % 1 %

Three Months Ended October 31, 2021 GAAP Stock-based Compensation Amortization of

Acquired Intangibles Certain Litigation Non-GAAP Cost of revenue: Cost of subscription revenue $ 17,279 $ (1,580 ) $ (554 ) $ - $ 15,145 Cost of professional services revenue 18,416 (2,822 ) - - 15,594 Gross profit 53,535 4,402 554 - 58,491 Operating expenses: Research and development 21,738 (5,774 ) - - 15,964 Sales and marketing 37,004 (6,298 ) - - 30,706 General and administrative 16,370 (3,438 ) - 114 13,046 Loss from operations (21,577 ) 19,912 554 (114 ) (1,225 ) Net loss $ (22,889 ) $ 19,912 $ 554 $ (114 ) $ (2,537 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted1 $ (0.18 ) $ (0.02 ) Gross margin 60 % 66 % Subscription gross margin 77 % 79 % Professional services gross margin (19 ) % (1 ) % Operating margin (24 ) % (1 ) %

(1) GAAP and Non-GAAP net loss per share are calculated based upon 132.6 million and 125.1 million basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock for the three months ended October 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

ZUORA, INC. RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED) (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended October 31, 2022 GAAP Stock-based Compensation Amortization of Acquired Intangibles Charitable Contribution Certain Litigation Change in Fair Value of Warrant Liability Acquisition-related Transactions Workforce Reduction Non-GAAP Cost of revenue: Cost of subscription revenue $ 60,024 $ (6,517 ) $ (1,512 ) - $ - $ - $ - $ (147 ) $ 51,848 Cost of professional services revenue 55,140 (10,186 ) - - - - - (399 ) 44,555 Gross profit 177,882 16,703 1,512 - - - - 546 196,643 Operating expenses: Research and development 77,639 (20,967 ) - - - - - (512 ) 56,160 Sales and marketing 132,576 (27,603 ) - - - - - (2,390 ) 102,583 General and administrative 55,433 (14,772 ) - (1,000 ) (246 ) - (1,612 ) (212 ) 37,591 (Loss) income from operations (87,766 ) 80,045 1,512 1,000 246 - 1,612 3,660 309 Net loss $ (90,112 ) $ 80,045 $ 1,512 1,000 $ 246 $ (9,348 ) $ 1,612 $ 3,660 $ (11,385 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted2 $ (0.69 ) $ (0.09 ) Gross margin 61 % 67 % Subscription gross margin 76 % 79 % Professional services gross margin (25 ) % (1 ) % Operating margin (30 ) % - %

Nine Months Ended October 31, 20211 GAAP Stock-based Compensation Amortization of Acquired Intangibles Charitable Contribution Certain Litigation Non-GAAP Cost of revenue: Cost of subscription revenue $ 50,190 $ (4,157 ) $ (1,496 ) $ - $ - $ 44,537 Cost of professional services revenue 54,218 (7,487 ) - - - 46,731 Gross profit 151,638 11,644 1,496 - - 164,778 Operating expenses: Research and development 61,565 (15,546 ) - - - 46,019 Sales and marketing 105,130 (15,993 ) - - - 89,137 General and administrative 46,931 (8,595 ) - (1,000 ) (169 ) 37,167 Loss from operations (61,988 ) 51,778 1,496 1,000 169 (7,545 ) Net loss $ (64,243 ) $ 51,778 $ 1,496 $ 1,000 $ 169 $ (9,800 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted2 $ (0.52 ) $ (0.08 ) Gross margin 59 % 64 % Subscription gross margin 76 % 79 % Professional services gross margin (19 ) % (2 ) % Operating margin (24 ) % (3 ) %

(1) Beginning with the second quarter ended July 31, 2021, we no longer exclude non-cash adjustments for capitalization and amortization of internal-use software from our non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that this change more closely aligns our reported financial measures with current industry practice. Our non-GAAP financial measures for the nine months ended October 31, 2021 were recast to conform to the updated methodology for comparison purposes.

(2) GAAP and Non-GAAP net loss per share are calculated based upon 130.5 million and 123.2 million basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock for the nine months ended October 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

ZUORA, INC. RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED) (in thousands) (unaudited) Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended

October 31, 2022 2021 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (4,861 ) $ 692 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (2,387 ) (2,347 ) Free cash flow $ (7,248 ) $ (1,655 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities $ (19,416 ) $ 7,017 Net cash provided by financing activities $ 575 $ 4,394

Constant Currency Revenue Three Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, 2022 2021 Growth Rates 2022 2021 Growth Rates Subscription revenue (GAAP) $ 86,567 $ 73,775 17 % $ 248,878 $ 210,415 18 % Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations 2,319 4,132 Subscription revenue on a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 88,886 20 % $ 253,010 20 % Total revenue (GAAP) $ 101,072 $ 89,230 13 % $ 293,046 $ 256,046 14 % Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations 3,061 5,850 Total revenue on a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 104,133 17 % $ 298,896 17 %

