ANKENY, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Casey's General Stores, Inc. ("Casey's" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CASY) a leading convenience store chain in the United States, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended October 31, 2022.

Second Quarter Key Highlights

Diluted EPS of $3.67, up 42% from the same period a year ago.

Inside same-store sales increased 7.9% compared to prior year, and 14.4% on a two-year stack basis, with an inside margin of 39.8%. Total inside gross profit increased 8.9% to $504.5 million compared to the prior year.

Same-store fuel gallons were up 0.3% compared to prior year with a fuel margin of 40.5 cents per gallon. Total fuel gross profit increased 22.7% to $284.4 million compared to the prior year.

Same-store operating expense excluding credit card fees were up 1.3%, favorably impacted by a 3% reduction in same-store labor hours.

The Company is updating its Fiscal 2023 Outlook due to improved inside sales and operating expense performance.

"Thanks to our entire team, Casey's delivered another excellent quarter by growing inside sales while driving efficiency throughout the business," said Darren Rebelez, President and CEO. "Inside same-store sales were driven by prepared food and dispensed beverages, most notably pizza and fountain sales. Grocery and general merchandise achieved impressive results in both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The fuel gross profit dollars remained strong as our fuel team executed at a high level again and struck the right balance between sales volume and gross profit margin. The resiliency of our business model along with the ability to effectively execute on our long-term strategic plan continues to drive shareholder value."

Earnings

Three Months Ended October 31, Six Months Ended October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (in thousands) $ 137,555 $ 96,831 $ 290,487 $ 215,990 Diluted earnings per share $ 3.67 $ 2.59 $ 7.75 $ 5.78 Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ 276,296 $ 217,009 $ 569,505 $ 460,198

Net income, diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA (reconciled later in the document), were up compared to the same period a year ago as higher profitability both inside the store and in fuel was partially offset by higher operating expenses due to operating 83 additional stores, as well as increased credit card fees resulting from the higher retail price of fuel.

Inside

Three Months Ended October 31, Six Months Ended October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Inside sales (in thousands) $ 1,268,436 $ 1,138,988 $ 2,535,053 $ 2,282,913 Inside same-store sales 7.9 % 6.0 % 7.0 % 7.0 % Grocery and general merchandise same-store sales 6.9 % 6.8 % 6.1 % 6.9 % Prepared food and dispensed beverage same-store sales 10.5 % 4.1 % 9.4 % 7.3 % Inside gross profit (in thousands) $ 504,474 $ 463,438 $ 1,008,734 $ 926,952 Inside margin 39.8 % 40.7 % 39.8 % 40.6 % Grocery and general merchandise margin 33.3 % 33.3 % 33.6 % 33.1 % Prepared food and dispensed beverage margin 56.7 % 60.6 % 56.2 % 60.8 %

Total inside sales were up 11.4% for the quarter driven by strong performance in prepared food items including both pizza slices and whole pies, as well as non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, snacks and candy from the grocery and general merchandise category. Inside margin was down 90 basis points compared to the same quarter a year ago. Grocery and general merchandise margin was consistent with the prior year, while higher prepared food and dispensed beverage ingredient costs, notably cheese, partially offset by price adjustments, continued to pressure gross profit margin relative to the prior year.

Fuel1

Three Months Ended October 31, Six Months Ended October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Fuel gallons sold (in thousands) 702,043 668,757 1,391,510 1,336,291 Same-store gallons sold 0.3 % 2.5 % (1.2 ) % 5.6 % Fuel gross profit (in thousands) $ 284,407 $ 231,883 $ 592,595 $ 466,358 Fuel margin (cents per gallon, excluding credit card fees) 40.5 ¢ 34.7 ¢ 42.6 ¢ 34.9 ¢

Total gallons increased 5.0% compared to the prior year due to the store count increase while same-store gallons sold were up 0.3% versus the prior year. The Company's total fuel gross profit was up 22.7% versus the prior year, favorably impacted by higher cents per gallon. The Company sold $11.1 million in renewable fuel credits (RINs) in the second quarter, an increase of $4.8 million from the same quarter in the prior year.

___________________________ 1 Fuel category does not include wholesale fuel activity, which is included in Other.

Operating Expenses

Three Months Ended October 31, Six Months Ended October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating expenses (in thousands) $ 539,207 $ 500,644 $ 1,082,478 $ 979,572 Credit card fees (in thousands) $ 60,469 $ 52,072 $ 127,696 $ 101,515 Same-store operating expense excluding credit card fees 1.3 % 8.3 % 1.9 % 12.7 %

Operating expenses increased 7.7% during the second quarter. Over 2% of the increase is due to operating 83 more stores than prior year and over 1% of the change is related to an increase in same-store credit card fees from higher retail fuel prices. Approximately 1% of the increase was due to a non-cash impairment charge and approximately 1% of the increase is from internal fuel expense related to grocery self-distribution. Same-store operating expense excluding credit card fees was also up 1.3%, benefited by a 3% reduction in same-store hours.

Expansion

Store Count Stores at 4/30/2022 2,452 New store construction 9 Acquisitions 3 Acquisitions not opened (2) Prior acquisitions opened 2 Closed (1) Stores at 10/31/2022 2,463

Liquidity

At October 31, 2022, the Company had approximately $884 million in available liquidity, consisting of approximately $415 million in cash and cash equivalents on hand and $469 million in undrawn borrowing capacity on existing lines of credit.

Share Repurchase

The Company has $400 million remaining under its existing share repurchase authorization. There were no repurchases made against that authorization in the second quarter.

Dividend

At its December meeting, the Board of Directors voted to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share. The dividend is payable February 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on February 1, 2023.

Fiscal 2023 Outlook

Due to the strong year-to-date performance the Company is modifying its fiscal 2023 outlook. The Company now expects same-store inside sales to be approximately 5% to 7%. Total operating expense increase is expected to be near the low end of the annual range which was approximately 9% to 10%. The tax rate is now expected to be between approximately 24% and 25% for the year.

The Company is not updating its outlook for the following metrics. Inside margin is expected to be approximately 40%. The Company expects same-store fuel gallons to be flat to 2% higher. The Company expects to add approximately 80 stores in fiscal 2023, and expects to exceed our stated three year commitment of 345 units. Interest expense is expected to be approximately $55 million. Depreciation and amortization is expected to be approximately $320 million and the purchase of property plant and equipment is expected to be approximately $450 to $500 million, including approximately $135 million in one-time store remodel costs for recently acquired stores.

Casey's General Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Six Months Ended October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total revenue $ 3,978,575 $ 3,262,942 $ 8,433,219 $ 6,444,935 Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, shown separately below) 3,167,633 2,545,352 6,786,027 5,003,458 Operating expenses 539,207 500,644 1,082,478 979,572 Depreciation and amortization 78,117 74,258 154,412 150,146 Interest, net 13,502 13,520 27,318 27,250 Income before income taxes 180,116 129,168 382,984 284,509 Federal and state income taxes 42,561 32,337 92,497 68,519 Net income $ 137,555 $ 96,831 $ 290,487 $ 215,990 Net income per common share Basic $ 3.69 $ 2.61 $ 7.80 $ 5.81 Diluted $ 3.67 $ 2.59 $ 7.75 $ 5.78 Basic weighted average shares 37,277,080 37,162,984 37,250,580 37,144,744 Plus effect of stock compensation 246,679 205,669 215,335 205,669 Diluted weighted average shares 37,523,759 37,368,653 37,465,915 37,350,413

Casey's General Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) October 31, 2022 April 30, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 414,798 $ 158,878 Receivables 157,491 108,028 Inventories 393,320 396,199 Prepaid expenses 27,734 17,859 Income taxes receivable - 44,071 Total current assets 993,343 725,035 Other assets, net of amortization 177,593 187,219 Goodwill 612,934 612,934 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $2,530,393 at October 31, 2022 and $2,425,709 at April 30, 2022 4,006,594 3,980,542 Total assets $ 5,790,464 $ 5,505,730 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 33,996 $ 24,466 Accounts payable 587,030 588,783 Accrued expenses 298,962 291,429 Income taxes payable 1,310 - Total current liabilities 921,298 904,678 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current maturities 1,639,580 1,663,403 Deferred income taxes 545,756 520,472 Deferred compensation 11,668 12,746 Insurance accruals, net of current portion 29,816 27,957 Other long-term liabilities 129,530 135,636 Total liabilities 3,277,648 3,264,892 Total shareholders' equity 2,512,816 2,240,838 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,790,464 $ 5,505,730

Casey's General Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Six months ended October 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 290,487 $ 215,990 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 154,412 150,146 Amortization of debt issuance costs 691 717 Share-based compensation 25,875 17,500 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets and impairment charges 4,791 (1,707 ) Deferred income taxes 25,284 58,073 Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables (49,463 ) (8,087 ) Inventories 3,023 (39,531 ) Prepaid expenses (9,875 ) (13,698 ) Accounts payable (14,330 ) 87,831 Accrued expenses 6,224 (6,134 ) Income taxes 46,707 (6,898 ) Other, net 2,273 1,175 Net cash provided by operating activities 486,099 455,377 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (177,327 ) (123,518 ) Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (2,692 ) (626,126 ) Proceeds from sales of assets 10,052 21,890 Net cash used in investing activities (169,967 ) (727,754 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt - 300,000 Payments of long-term debt (17,302 ) (9,750 ) Payments of debt issuance costs - (249 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options - 133 Payments of cash dividends (27,292 ) (25,234 ) Tax withholdings on employee share-based awards (15,618 ) (17,370 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (60,212 ) 247,530 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 255,920 (24,847 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 158,878 336,545 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 414,798 $ 311,698

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION Six months ended October 31, 2022 2021 Cash paid during the period for: Interest, net of amount capitalized $ 25,077 $ 25,076 Income taxes, net 17,696 14,937 Noncash investing and financing activities: Purchased property and equipment in accounts payable 59,236 50,713 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new finance lease liabilities 2,119 47,775 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities 1,163 40,944

Summary by Category (Amounts in thousands) Three months ended October 31, 2022 Fuel Grocery & General Merchandise Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage Other Total Revenue $ 2,635,920 $ 917,176 $ 351,260 $ 74,219 $ 3,978,575 Gross profit $ 284,407 $ 305,250 $ 199,224 $ 22,061 $ 810,942 10.8 % 33.3 % 56.7 % 29.7 % 20.4 % Fuel gallons sold 702,043 Three months ended October 31, 2021 Revenue $ 2,048,831 $ 829,484 $ 309,504 $ 75,123 $ 3,262,942 Gross profit $ 231,883 $ 275,940 $ 187,498 $ 22,269 $ 717,590 11.3 % 33.3 % 60.6 % 29.6 % 22.0 % Fuel gallons sold 668,757

Summary by Category (Amounts in thousands) Six Months Ended October 31, 2022 Fuel Grocery & General Merchandise Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage Other Total Revenue $ 5,732,262 $ 1,840,240 $ 694,813 $ 165,904 $ 8,433,219 Gross profit $ 592,595 $ 618,557 $ 390,177 $ 45,863 $ 1,647,192 10.3 % 33.6 % 56.2 % 27.6 % 19.5 % Fuel gallons sold 1,391,510 Six Months Ended October 31, 2021 Revenue $ 4,015,986 $ 1,664,969 $ 617,944 $ 146,036 $ 6,444,935 Gross profit $ 466,358 $ 551,348 $ 375,604 $ 48,167 $ 1,441,477 11.6 % 33.1 % 60.8 % 33.0 % 22.4 % Fuel gallons sold 1,336,291

Fuel Gallons Fuel Margin Same-store Sales (Cents per gallon, excluding credit card fees) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal Year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal Year F2023 (2.3 ) % 0.3 % - - - F2023 44.7 ¢ 40.5 ¢ - - - F2022 9.0 2.5 5.7 % 1.5 % 4.4 % F2022 35.1 34.7 38.3 ¢ 36.2 ¢ 36.0 ¢ F2021 (14.6 ) (8.6 ) (12.1 ) 6.4 (8.1 ) F2021 38.2 35.3 32.9 33.0 34.9

Grocery & General Merchandise Grocery & General Merchandise Same-store Sales Margin Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal Year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal Year F2023 5.5 % 6.9 % - - - F2023 33.9 % 33.3 % - - - F2022 7.0 6.8 7.7 % 4.3 % 6.3 % F2022 33.0 33.3 32.0 % 32.5 % 32.7 % F2021 3.6 6.6 5.4 12.5 6.6 F2021 32.2 33.3 30.7 31.8 32.0

Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage Same-store Sales Margin Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal Year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal Year F2023 8.4 % 10.5 % - - - F2023 55.6 % 56.7 % - - - F2022 10.8 4.1 7.4 % 7.6 % 7.4 % F2022 61.0 60.6 58.0 % 56.9 % 59.2 % F2021 (9.8 ) (3.6 ) (5.0 ) 13.4 (2.1 ) F2021 59.7 60.1 60.6 60.1 60.1

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

We define EBITDA as net income before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further adjusts EBITDA by excluding the gain or loss on disposal of assets as well as impairment charges. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA are considered GAAP measures, and should not be considered as a substitute for net income, cash flows from operating activities or other income or cash flow statement data. These measures have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. We strongly encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because securities analysts and other interested parties use such calculations as a measure of financial performance and debt service capabilities, and they are regularly used by the Company for internal purposes including our capital budgeting process, evaluating acquisition targets, assessing performance, and awarding incentive compensation.

Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as defined by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. It therefore may not be possible to compare our use of these non-GAAP financial measures with those used by other companies.

The following table contains a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended October 31, 2022 and 2021:

(in thousands) Three Months Ended October 31, Six Months Ended October 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 137,555 $ 96,831 $ 290,487 $ 215,990 Interest, net 13,502 13,520 27,318 27,250 Federal and state income taxes 42,561 32,337 92,497 68,519 Depreciation and amortization 78,117 74,258 154,412 150,146 EBITDA 271,735 216,946 564,714 461,905 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets and impairment charges 4,561 63 4,791 (1,707 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 276,296 $ 217,009 $ 569,505 $ 460,198

NOTES:

Gross Profit is defined as revenue less cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

Inside is defined as the combination of Grocery and General Merchandise and Prepared Food and Dispensed Beverage

