Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) (LSPU LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 07-Dec-2022 / 09:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD)

DEALING DATE: 06-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 40.4965

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 59998894

CODE: LSPU LN

ISIN: LU0496786657

ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPU LN Sequence No.: 206890 EQS News ID: 1507213 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

