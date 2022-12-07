Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Aktie 2023! Mit Cybersecurity kinderleicht zum Millionär?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C35N ISIN: SE0016589188 Ticker-Symbol: ELXC 
Tradegate
06.12.22
21:10 Uhr
13,770 Euro
-0,065
-0,47 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,72013,79512:21
13,74013,78512:20
PR Newswire
07.12.2022 | 10:46
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invitation to Electrolux Capital Markets Update 2023, March 20

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux has the pleasure of inviting investors, financial analysts and media representatives to its Capital Markets Update on March 20, 2023. The event will be hosted by Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO, together with members of the Group management team.

The Capital Markets Update will provide an update on how Electrolux is executing it's strategy to drive profitable growth in order to deliver on its financial targets. The main focus will be on:

  • Harnessing the growth opportunities in the aftermarket, while gaining deeper consumer insights and relationships via new touch points.
  • Creating stability in Business Area North America to pave the way for sustainable growth and profitability in the region.

The Capital Markets Update will be available online and we also welcome institutional investors, analysts and media representatives to attend in person in Stockholm, Sweden. The presentations will start at 15:00 CET and end around 17:45 CET followed by a mingle for those attending in person.

Click HERE to register for the event (online and in-person) and access the agenda and further information. Register your participation no later than March 1 and please note that the number of participants attending in person is limited.

For more information please contact:

capitalmarketsupdate@electrolux.com

Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations, +46 70 590 80 72
Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/1853/3678264/b1a8dda218692f6d.pdf

221207 CMU 2023 invite eng Final

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-electrolux-capital-markets-update-2023-march-20-301696874.html

ELECTROLUX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.