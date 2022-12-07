DJ Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist (WLDD LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Dec-2022 / 10:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 06-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 253.861

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14676657

CODE: WLDD LN

ISIN: FR0010315770

ISIN: FR0010315770 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDD LN

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 07, 2022 04:40 ET (09:40 GMT)