Singapore's Sembcorp plans to install several solar plants near 1.4 GW of coal power capacity that developers are now building in Bangladesh.Sembcorp, a Singapore-based renewables developer, plans to deploy 409 MW of solar capacity in Matarbari, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, where 1.4 GW of coal power plants are currently under construction. "Sembcorp has expressed interest to sign a memorandum of understanding with us for these projects," Mizanur Rahman, a representative of state-owned Coal Power Generation Company Bangladesh Ltd., told pv magazine. "Now we have sent a draft document to the power ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...