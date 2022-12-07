Folgendes Bezugsrecht hat am 08.12.2022 den letzten Handelstag:

The following subscription right will have its last trading day on 08.12.2022:

ISIN Mnemonic Longname Product Assignment Group

DE000A30VLF4 KTEB Katek SE BZR GER0

Bitte beachten Sie, dass alle offenen Orders in dem o.g. Instrument heute nach dem Posttrading geloescht werden.

Please note that all open orders will be deleted today, after the post trading period.

Alle weiteren Details entnehmen Sie bitte dem Rundschreiben 062/2022, abrufbar auf www.xetra.com.

For further details please check circular 062/2022, available on www.xetra.com.

