DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 06-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 4.6417

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 200310560

CODE: AUEG LN

ISIN: LU1681045453

