Amundi Index MSCI North America ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C) (NRAU LN) Amundi Index MSCI North America ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 07-Dec-2022 / 11:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI North America ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 06-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 100.5527

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4488198

CODE: NRAU LN

ISIN: LU1437016543

