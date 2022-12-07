Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

Ferguson plc ("Company")
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")
WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2022 / Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019 ("LTIP")
|PDMR/Executive Director
No. of Shares vesting
K Murphy
43,625
I Graham
1,558
S Long
1,577
The conditional share awards granted under the LTIP automatically vested on December 5, 2022. The vested shares will be delivered to the PDMR in the next available open period, after the FY2023 first quarter results are released.
The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Kevin Murphy
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
b)
Nature of the transaction
|The automatic vesting of conditional shares granted in December 2019 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
|£0.00
|43,625
|GBP - British Pound
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|Volume(s)
Price(s)
|Not applicable
|£0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-12-05; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Ian Graham
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
General Counsel
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
b)
Nature of the transaction
|The automatic vesting of conditional shares granted in December 2019 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
Volume(s)
|£0.00
|1,558
|GBP - British Pound
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|Volume(s)
Price(s)
|Not applicable
|£0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-12-05; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Samantha Long
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Human Resources Officer
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson plc
b)
LEI
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b)
Nature of the transaction
|The automatic vesting of conditional shares granted in December 2019 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2019
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
Volume(s)
|£0.00
|1,577
|GBP - British Pound
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|Volume(s)
Price(s)
|Not applicable
|£0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-12-05; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a Trading Venue
Graham Middlemiss, Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 118 927 3800
December 7, 2022
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Ferguson PLCView source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/730642/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-DirectorPDMR-Shareholding