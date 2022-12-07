Anzeige
07.12.2022 | 13:13
Amundi MSCI Nordic UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI Nordic UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Nordic UCITS ETF - EUR (C) (CN1 LN) Amundi MSCI Nordic UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 07-Dec-2022 / 12:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Nordic UCITS ETF - EUR (C)

DEALING DATE: 06-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 543.7579

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 394042

CODE: CN1 LN

ISIN: LU1681044647

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1681044647 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      CN1 LN 
Sequence No.:  206946 
EQS News ID:  1507403 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1507403&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 07, 2022 06:41 ET (11:41 GMT)

