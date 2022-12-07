

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's trade deficit widened in October as the increase in imports exceeded the exports growth, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Wednesday.



The trade deficit increased to EUR 915 million in October from EUR 574 million in the same month last year. In September, the trade deficit was EUR 300 million.



Exports rose 11.2 percent year-on-year in October and imports grew 15.3 percent.



Shipments to the EU countries gained 7.3 percent in October and imports from those nations advanced 11.0 percent.



Exports to countries outside the EU rose 16.5 percent in October and imports from those countries surged 20.7 percent.



