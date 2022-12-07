Germany concluded its latest renewables tender with a final average price of €0.0580 ($0.06)/kWh, which is slightly higher than the €0.0510 level from the last such exercise. Bids ranged from €0.0520/kWh to €0.0590/kWh.From pv magazine Germany Germany has allocated 609 MW of solar capacity in its latest tenders for ground-mounted PV projects. The procurement exercise was undersubscribed, as the authorities originally planned to allocate 89ß MW. As part of the procurement exercise, the authorities awarded about 152 MW to developers of 32 projects along highways and railways. The Federal Network ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...