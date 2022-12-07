OAKLAND, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2022 / The Dewey Electronics Corporation (OTCPINK:DEWY) announced that its FY2022 financial statements have been posted to the company's website, www.deweyelectronics.com.
CONTACT:
The Dewey Electronics Corporation
Stacey Mischel
201-337-4700 x114
SOURCE: Dewey Electronics CorporationView source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/730659/The-Dewey-Electronics-Corporation-Announces-Posting-of-its-Fiscal-Year-2022-Financials
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de