WKN: A12B8E ISIN: IE00BQPVQZ61 
Tradegate
07.12.22
09:32 Uhr
93,79 Euro
+1,26
+1,36 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
92,6793,4215:50
92,7493,2015:50
07.12.2022
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Horizon Therapeutics plc

DJ Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Horizon Therapeutics plc

The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( IRSH) Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Horizon Therapeutics plc 07-Dec-2022 / 13:38 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ap19

FORM 8.3 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH IN INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 1. KEY INFORMATION 

Name of person dealing (Note 1)                         The Vanguard Group, Inc. 
Company dealt in                                 Horizon Therapeutics plc 
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) USD0.0001 ordinary shares 
Date of dealing                                 05 December 2022

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3) 

Long       Short 
                      Numbers  (%)  Numbers (%) 
(1) Relevant securities           21,598,293 9.53% 
(2) Derivatives (other than options) 
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell 
Total                    21,598,293 9.53%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) 

Class of relevant security:         Long    Short 
                       Numbers (%) Numbers (%) 
(1) Relevant securities 
(2) Derivatives (other than options) 
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell 
Total

Ap20

1. Dealings (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales 

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) 
Purchase   2,386             98.48 USD 
Sale     2,750             98.48 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) 

Product name, Nature of transaction Number of relevant securities Price per unit 
e.g. CFD    (Note 6)       (Note 7)           (Note 5) 
Not Applicable

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 

Product name, Writing, selling,  Number of securities to        Type, e.g.        Option money paid/ 
       purchasing, varying which the option relates   Exercise American,     Expiry received per unit 
e.g. call   etc.         (Note 7)           price  European etc.   date  (Note 5) 
option 
Not 
Applicable

(ii) Exercising 

Product name,             Exercise price per unit (Note 5) 
         Number of securities 
e.g. call option 
Not Applicable

(e) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4) 

Nature of transaction     Price per unit 
           Details 
(Note 8)           (if applicable) (Note 5) 
Not Applicable

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives 

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating 
to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting 
rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is 
referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO 

Date of disclosure                        07 December 2022 
Contact name                           Shawn Acker 
Telephone number                         001-610-669-8989 
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected 
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: RET - Horizon Therapeutics plc 
TIDM:     IRSH 
LEI Code:   5493002789CX3L0CJP65 
Sequence No.: 206987 
EQS News ID:  1507541 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1507541&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 07, 2022 08:38 ET (13:38 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
