HSARx Partners with Texas-Based National Group Marketing to Offer Prescription Savings Through Its Insurance Broker Network

HSARx Continues Rapid U.S. Expansion with Enticing Broker Commissions

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2022 / HSARx announced today that it has partnered with National Group Marketing (NGM) to expand the reach of its dynamic offerings. As part of their agreement with HSARx, NGM and its agents - among existing and future partners - will receive a commission payment on each prescription filled through the program.

"At our core, we design customized insurance programs for our clients that make their lives seamless... so, partnering with HSARx on prescription savings fits us like a glove," says Doug Chapman, president of NGM. "When we first saw and experienced HSARx, we got very excited and, among many pros, we love how it prevents consumers from having to pharmacy hop to chase down the best deals. The healthcare landscape is complex and amid rising costs, we know that partnerships like this are vital in keeping costs down."

NGM is headquartered in Frisco, Tex. and has more than 1,700 actively contracted agents. In business since 1998, the company has served more than 80,000 families in 36 states in the last 11 years alone. Chapman has 30-plus years of experience in the insurance business, helping its agents become top producers and forming working relationships with clients to navigate the insurance maze.

"For years, NGM and its agents have pieced together customized solutions that have a meaningful effect on consumers," says Dennis Sponer, CEO of HSARx. "Now, HSARx is proud to be a part of the mix and add that much more of a positive impact on so many."

HSARx is available to all consumers and can equate to significant savings compared to existing competitors, with no coupons or gimmicks needed. With HSARx, consumers may use pre-tax HSA dollars or a personal debit or credit card to pay for their medicine, all while saving 40 to 80% on all levels of medications. By integrating directly into consumers HSA account or debit/credit card, HSARx offers the consumer all the benefits and cost savings that have been available traditionally to large health insurance companies.

Approximately $75 billion in health care dollars fall under the management of HSAs. Growth in the sector is increasing at a rate of 19% per year. Approximately 13% of Americans lost their prescription drug coverage from their health insurer in 2020 and 28% of Americans take at least one prescription that is not covered by their health insurance.

In recent weeks, HSARx has also announced strategic partnerships with Paragon Partners, Arizona Benefit Plans, Kassel Benefits and Execullence. If you are an Agency and would like more information about partnering with HSARx, please email sales@hsarx.com or call 1-888-472-7912 to be referred to the sales department.

For more information on HSARx, visit www.HSARx.com or call 888-472-7912.

About HSARx

With better consumer savings and being easier to use, HSARx has developed a revolutionary new product previously unseen in the healthcare marketplace. Launched in 2022, HSARx enables consumers to pay for and obtain discounts on prescription medications while automatically billing their health savings account or credit/debit account without an HSA account. This program saves individuals up to 80% on their out-of-pocket drug spending, providing access to discounts traditionally only available to large insurance companies. For more information, visit the company's website at www.HSARx.com.

###

Media Contacts:

For HSARx - The Firm Public Relations & Marketing - 702.739.9933

Jasen Woehrle/ ext. 234/ jasenw@thefirmpr.com

Jesse Scott/ ext. 228/ jscott@thefirmpr.com

SOURCE: HSARx

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/730588/HSARx-Partners-with-Texas-Based-National-Group-Marketing-to-Offer-Prescription-Savings-Through-Its-Insurance-Broker-Network