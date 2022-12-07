LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BFA, BFB) reported financial results for its second quarter and the first half of fiscal 2023. For the second quarter, reported net sales1 increased 10% to $1.1 billion (+16% on an organic basis2) compared to the same prior-year period. Reported operating income decreased 2% to $313 million (+8% on an organic basis) in the quarter, and diluted earnings per share decreased 4% to $0.47.

For the first six months of the fiscal year, reported net sales increased 11% to $2.1 billion (+17% on an organic basis) compared to the same prior-year period. Reported net sales growth was negatively impacted by six percentage points of foreign currency exchange. In the first half, reported operating income increased 8% to $656 million (+19% on an organic basis) and diluted earnings per share increased 11% to $0.99.

Lawson Whiting, Brown-Forman's President and Chief Executive Officer stated, "Brown-Forman has once again displayed tremendous resolve, delivering double-digit revenue growth for the first half of fiscal 2023. Consumer demand for our brands remains strong, and we have set the organization on a path for continued growth with our sustained brand investments, recently announced acquisitions, product innovation, and strategic relationships."

Whiting added, "Despite foreign exchange and inflationary headwinds, Brown-Forman is on track to deliver another solid year of growth in fiscal 2023. The Board's recent approval of a 9% increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend reinforces our shared confidence in the long-term health of our business."

First Half of Fiscal 2023 Highlights

Delivered broad-based reported net sales growth across all geographic clusters and the Travel Retail channel driven by strong consumer demand and the continued rebuilding of distributor inventories

Portfolio growth was led by: Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey with reported net sales growth of 9% (+18% organic), Sustained double-digit growth of Woodford Reserve with reported net sales of 39% (+40% organic), and Ready-to-Drinks 3 (RTDs) with double-digit reported net sales growth of 14% (+20% organic) propelled by Jack Daniel's RTDs and New Mix

Reported gross margin contracted 130 basis points driven by inflation, supply chain disruption costs, and foreign exchange

Reported advertising expense increased 19% (+25% organic)

Diluted earnings per share increased 11%

First Half of Fiscal 2023 Brand Results

The Jack Daniel's family of brands' reported net sales growth of 9% (+17% organic) was fueled by Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, which experienced broad-based growth across all geographic clusters and the Travel Retail channel. Higher pricing and an estimated net increase in distributor inventories positively impacted reported net sales, partially offset by the negative effect of foreign exchange. Continued consumer desire for convenience and flavor drove gains in Jack Daniel's RTDs, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, and Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire. Innovation also contributed to net sales growth with the launch of the Jack Daniel's Bonded series.

net sales growth of 9% (+17% organic) was fueled by Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, which experienced broad-based growth across all geographic clusters and the Travel Retail channel. Higher pricing and an estimated net increase in distributor inventories positively impacted reported net sales, partially offset by the negative effect of foreign exchange. Continued consumer desire for convenience and flavor drove gains in Jack Daniel's RTDs, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, and Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire. Innovation also contributed to net sales growth with the launch of the Jack Daniel's Bonded series. Premium bourbons 3 , propelled by Woodford Reserve and Old Forester, delivered 39% reported net sales growth (+40% organic) driven by higher volumes in the United States, which included an estimated net increase in distributor inventories as glass supply constraints eased.

, propelled by Woodford Reserve and Old Forester, delivered 39% reported net sales growth (+40% organic) driven by higher volumes in the United States, which included an estimated net increase in distributor inventories as glass supply constraints eased. Ready-to-Drinks delivered double-digit reported net sales growth driven by consumer preference for convenience and flavor. Jack Daniel's RTDs/Ready-to-Pours (RTPs) grew reported net sales 9% (+15% organic) led by Australia and Germany, partially offset by the negative effect of foreign exchange. New Mix delivered 48% reported net sales growth (+46% organic) fueled by Mexico with market share gains in the RTD category.

Reported net sales for the tequila portfolio increased 10% (+11% organic) led by el Jimador and Herradura. el Jimador grew reported net sales 16% (+18% organic) and Herradura increased reported net sales 9% (+9% organic) driven by volumetric growth in the United States. Herradura's reported net sales were positively impacted by an estimated net increase in distributor inventories as supply constraints eased.

First Half of Fiscal 2023 Market Results

Reported net sales grew across all geographic clusters and the Travel Retail channel driven by continued consumer demand, brand strength, and the rebuilding of distributor inventories with some easing of supply chain constraints compared to the first half of fiscal 2022. This broad-based growth was partially offset by foreign exchange headwinds.

Reported net sales in the United States grew 11% (+11% organic) with volumetric gains, favorable mix, and higher pricing across the portfolio. Growth was led by higher volume and pricing from Woodford Reserve and Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey. Korbel California Champagne partially offset the growth due to the combination of higher pricing and lower volumes.

Developed International 3 markets experienced strong consumer demand as reported net sales increased 3% (+14% organic) due to volumetric growth from Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey and Jack Daniel's RTDs. Reported net sales growth in developed international markets was led by Spain, Korea, and Canada.

markets experienced strong consumer demand as reported net sales increased 3% (+14% organic) due to volumetric growth from Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey and Jack Daniel's RTDs. Reported net sales growth in developed international markets was led by Spain, Korea, and Canada. Emerging 3 markets' reported net sales increased 14% (+27% organic) led by the growth of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey in Brazil and Sub-Saharan Africa, as well as sustained double-digit growth in Mexico fueled by New Mix.

markets' reported net sales increased 14% (+27% organic) led by the growth of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey in Brazil and Sub-Saharan Africa, as well as sustained double-digit growth in Mexico fueled by New Mix. The Travel Retail channel continued to deliver strong growth with a reported net sales increase of 60% (+67% organic) driven by higher volumes across much of the portfolio as travel continued to rebound.

First Half of Fiscal 2023 Other P&L Items

Reported gross profit increased 8% (+17% organic). Gross margin contracted 130 basis points to 58.8%, driven by the impact of inflation on input costs, costs related to supply chain disruptions, and the negative effect of foreign exchange. This decline was partially offset by favorable price/mix and the removal of E.U. and U.K. tariffs on American whiskey.

Reported advertising expense grew 19% (+25% organic) driven by increased investment in the United States to support Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, Herradura, the launch of the Jack Daniel's Bonded series, and Woodford Reserve. Reported selling, general, and administrative expenses increased 7% (+11% organic), largely driven by higher compensation-related expenses.

The company's reported operating income increased by 8% (+19% organic).

Earnings per share increased 11% to $0.99 driven by the increase in reported operating income and the benefit of a lower effective tax rate.

First Half of Fiscal 2023 Financial Stewardship

On November 17, 2022, the Brown-Forman Board of Directors approved a 9% increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.2055 per share on its Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on January 3, 2023, to stockholders of record on December 2, 2022. Brown-Forman has paid regular quarterly cash dividends for 79 consecutive years and has increased the regular cash dividend for 39 consecutive years.

Fiscal 2023 Outlook

The company anticipates stronger growth in fiscal 2023 despite global macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties. Accordingly, we update our guidance for fiscal 2023 as follows:

Reflecting the strength of our portfolio of brands, stronger consumer demand, and the easing of supply chain constraints, we expect organic net sales growth in the high-single digit range.

The reported gross margin decline during the first half of fiscal 2023 was driven by higher inflation, supply chain disruption costs, and the negative effect of foreign exchange. For the full year, we expect reported gross margin to be consistent with the first half of fiscal 2023.

Based on the above expectations, we anticipate high-single digit organic operating income growth.

We expect our fiscal 2023 effective tax rate to be in the range of approximately 22% to 23%.

Capital expenditures are planned to be in the range of $190 to $210 million.

Brown-Forman Corporation Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three Months Ended October 31, 2021 and 2022 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2021 2022 Change Net sales $ 994 $ 1,094 10 % Cost of sales 404 481 19 % Gross profit 590 613 4 % Advertising expenses 104 121 16 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 165 180 9 % Other expense (income), net (1 ) (1 ) Operating income 322 313 (2 %) Non-operating postretirement expense 2 - Interest expense, net 19 15 Income before income taxes 301 298 (1 %) Income taxes 65 71 Net income $ 236 $ 227 (4 %) Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.49 $ 0.47 (4 %) Diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.47 (4 %) Gross margin 59.3 % 56.0 % Operating margin 32.3 % 28.7 % Effective tax rate 21.6 % 23.7 % Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.1795 $ 0.1885 Shares (in thousands) used in the calculation of earnings per share Basic 478,857 479,138 Diluted 480,518 480,549

Brown-Forman Corporation Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Six Months Ended October 31, 2021 and 2022 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2021 2022 Change Net sales $ 1,900 $ 2,101 11 % Cost of sales 757 866 14 % Gross profit 1,143 1,235 8 % Advertising expenses 194 231 19 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 333 355 7 % Other expense (income), net 5 (7 ) Operating income 611 656 8 % Non-operating postretirement expense 2 - Interest expense, net 39 32 Income before income taxes 570 624 10 % Income taxes 142 148 Net income $ 428 $ 476 11 % Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.89 $ 0.99 11 % Diluted $ 0.89 $ 0.99 11 % Gross margin 60.1 % 58.8 % Operating margin 32.1 % 31.2 % Effective tax rate 24.9 % 23.7 % Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.3590 $ 0.3770 Shares (in thousands) used in the calculation of earnings per share Basic 478,822 479,106 Diluted 480,615 480,494

Brown-Forman Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in millions) April 30,

2022 October 31,

2022 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 868 $ 1,087 Accounts receivable, net 813 894 Inventories 1,818 1,995 Other current assets 277 282 Total current assets 3,776 4,258 Property, plant, and equipment, net 875 890 Goodwill 761 748 Other intangible assets 586 571 Other assets 375 385 Total assets $ 6,373 $ 6,852 Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 703 $ 750 Accrued income taxes 81 57 Short-term borrowings - 186 Current portion of long-term debt 250 250 Total current liabilities 1,034 1,243 Long-term debt 2,019 1,974 Deferred income taxes 219 234 Accrued postretirement benefits 183 183 Other liabilities 181 178 Total liabilities 3,636 3,812 Stockholders' equity 2,737 3,040 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,373 $ 6,852

Brown-Forman Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Six Months Ended October 31, 2021 and 2022 (Dollars in millions) 2021 2022 Cash provided by operating activities $ 335 $ 316 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant, and equipment (33 ) (61 ) Other (2 ) 3 Cash provided by (used for) investing activities (35 ) (58 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in short-term borrowings (184 ) 186 Dividends paid (172 ) (180 ) Other (6 ) (5 ) Cash provided by (used for) financing activities (362 ) 1 Effect of exchange rate changes (15 ) (37 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (77 ) 222 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,150 874 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period 1,073 1,096 Less: Restricted cash at end of period - (9 ) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,073 $ 1,087

Schedule A Brown-Forman Corporation Supplemental Statement of Operations Information (Unaudited) Three Months

Ended Six Months

Ended Fiscal Year Ended October 31, 2022 October 31, 2022 April 30, 2022 Reported change in net sales 10% 11% 14% Acquisitions and divestitures -% -% 2% Foreign exchange 6% 6% 2% Organic change in net sales2 16% 17% 17% Reported change in gross profit 4% 8% 14% Acquisitions and divestitures -% -% 1% Foreign exchange 9% 9% 3% Organic change in gross profit2 13% 17% 17% Reported change in advertising expenses 16% 19% 10% Foreign exchange 7% 6% 2% Organic change in advertising expenses2 22% 25% 11% Reported change in SG&A 9% 7% 3% Foundation -% -% 3% Foreign exchange 6% 5% 1% Organic change in SG&A2 15% 11% 7% Reported change in operating income (2)% 8% 3% Acquisitions and divestitures (1)% -% 14% Foundation -% -% (2)% Impairment Charges (1)% (1)% 6% Foreign exchange 12% 14% 6% Organic change in operating income2 8% 19% 27%

See "Note 2 - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for details on our use of Non-GAAP financial measures, how these measures are calculated and the reasons why we believe this information is useful to readers. Note: Totals may differ due to rounding.

Schedule B Brown-Forman Corporation Supplemental Brand Information (Unaudited) Six Months Ended October 31, 2022 Brand3 Supplemental Information -

Depletions3 Shipments Net Sales % Change vs. Prior Year Period 9-Liter

(Millions) % Change

vs. Prior

Year

Period 9-Liter

(Millions) % Change

vs. Prior

Year

Period Reported Acquisitions

and

Divestitures Foreign

Exchange Organic2 Whiskey 10.8 8% 11.5 15% 13% -% 7% 20% JDTW 7.4 8% 7.8 14% 9% -% 8% 18% JDTH 1.1 -% 1.1 8% 6% -% 6% 12% Gentleman Jack 0.4 5% 0.4 20% 14% -% 7% 21% JDTF 0.3 15% 0.4 24% 23% -% 5% 28% JDTA 0.4 (4)% 0.3 (11)% (16)% -% 6% (10)% Woodford Reserve 0.8 15% 0.9 34% 39% -% 1% 40% Old Forester 0.2 8% 0.3 35% 39% -% -% 39% Rest of Whiskey 0.3 24% 0.3 36% 19% 1% 8% 27% Ready-to-Drink 10.8 22% 12.6 17% 14% -% 6% 20% JD RTD/RTP 6.1 16% 7.9 10% 9% -% 7% 15% New Mix 4.6 32% 4.6 32% 48% -% (2)% 46% Tequila 1.3 5% 1.3 5% 10% -% 1% 11% Herradura 0.3 (13)% 0.4 (2)% 9% -% -% 9% el Jimador 0.9 11% 0.9 16% 16% -% 2% 18% Wine 0.9 (7)% 1.0 (16)% (9)% -% -% (9)% Vodka (Finlandia) 1.3 5% 1.3 2% (17)% -% 12% (4)% Rest of Portfolio 0.3 1% 0.3 1% 1% -% 6% 8% Non-branded and bulk NM NM NM NM 16% 11% 3% 30% Total Portfolio 25.4 12% 28.0 13% 11% -% 6% 17% Other Brand Aggregations Jack Daniel's Family of Brands 15.9 10% 18.2 12% 9% -% 8% 17% American Whiskey 10.7 8% 11.4 15% 13% -% 7% 20% Premium Bourbons 1.0 13% 1.1 34% 39% -% 1% 40%

See "Note 2 - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for details on our use of Non-GAAP financial measures, how these measures are calculated and the reasons why we believe this information is useful to readers. Note: Totals may differ due to rounding.

Schedule C Brown-Forman Corporation Supplemental Geographic Information (Unaudited) Six Months Ended October 31, 2022 % Change vs. Prior-Year Period Geographic Area3 Net Sales Reported Acquisitions

and

Divestitures Foreign

Exchange Organic2 United States 11% -% -% 11% Developed International 3% -% 11% 14% Germany 1% -% 13% 14% Australia 3% -% 6% 9% United Kingdom (8)% -% 10% 2% France (18)% -% 10% (8)% Canada 33% -% 6% 39% Rest of Developed International 20% -% 17% 37% Emerging 14% -% 13% 27% Mexico 23% -% (2)% 21% Poland 7% -% 20% 27% Brazil 44% -% 2% 45% Chile (17)% -% -% (17)% Rest of Emerging 8% -% 23% 30% Travel Retail 60% -% 7% 67% Non-branded and bulk 16% 11% 3% 30% Total 11% -% 6% 17%

See "Note 2 - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for details on our use of Non-GAAP financial measures, how these measures are calculated and the reasons why we believe this information is useful to readers. Note: Totals may differ due to rounding.

Schedule D Brown-Forman Corporation Supplemental Geographic, Product, and Operations Information (Unaudited) Six Months Ended October 31, 2022 Estimated Net Change in Distributor Inventories3 Geographic Area3 - Net Sales United States 7% Developed International 2% Emerging 3% Travel Retail 13% Non-Branded and Bulk -% Brand3 - Net Sales Whiskey 8% JDTW 5% JDTH 9% Gentleman Jack 13% JDTF 10% JDTA (8)% Woodford Reserve 20% Old Forester 26% Rest of Whiskey 10% Ready-to-Drink (1)% JD RTD/RTP (1)% New Mix -% Tequila 3% Herradura 12% el Jimador 2% Wine (10)% Vodka (Finlandia) (3)% Rest of Portfolio (2)% Non-branded and bulk -% Statement of Operations Line Items Net Sales 5% Cost of Sales 2% Gross Profit 6% Operating Income 11%

A positive difference is interpreted as a net increase in distributors' inventories; whereas, a negative difference is interpreted as a net decrease in distributors' inventories. Note: Totals may differ due to rounding.

Note 1 - Percentage growth rates are compared to the same prior-year periods, unless otherwise noted.

Note 2 - Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information. We use some financial measures in this report that are not measures of financial performance under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP measures, defined below, should be viewed as supplements to (not substitutes for) our results of operations and other measures reported under GAAP. Other companies may not define or calculate these non-GAAP measures in the same way. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most closely comparable GAAP measures are presented on Schedules A, B, and C of this press release.

"Organic change" in measures of statements of operations. We present changes in certain measures, or line items, of the statements of operations that are adjusted to an "organic" basis. We use "organic change" for the following measures: (a) organic net sales; (b) organic cost of sales; (c) organic gross profit; (d) organic advertising expenses; (e) organic selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses; (f) organic other expense (income) net; (g) organic operating expenses*; and (h) organic operating income. To calculate these measures, we adjust, as applicable, for (1) acquisitions and divestitures, (2) foreign exchange, (3) impairment changes and (4) a commitment to our charitable foundation. We explain these adjustments below.

"Acquisitions and divestitures." This adjustment removes (a) the gain or loss recognized on sale of divested brands, (b) any non-recurring effects related to our acquisitions and divestitures (e.g., transaction, transition, and integration costs), and (c) the effects of operating activity related to acquired and divested brands for periods not comparable year over year (non-comparable periods). Excluding non-comparable periods allows us to include the effects of acquired and divested brands only to the extent that results are comparable year over year.



During fiscal 2021, we sold our Early Times, Canadian Mist, and Collingwood brands and related assets, which resulted in a pre-tax gain of $127 million, and entered into a related TSA for these brands. This adjustment removes (a) transaction and integration costs related to the divestitures, (b) the gain on sale of Early Times, Canadian Mist, and Collingwood and related assets, (c) operating activity for the non-comparable periods for Early Times, Canadian Mist, and Collingwood, and (d) the net sales and operating expenses recognized pursuant to the TSA related to (i) contract bottling services and (ii) distribution services in certain markets. With respect to comparisons of fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2021, the non-comparable period is the first quarter of fiscal 2021. With respect to comparisons of the first half of fiscal 2023 and the first half of fiscal 2022, the non-comparable period is the first quarter of fiscal 2022.



During the third quarter of fiscal 2021, we acquired Part Time Rangers Holdings Limited, which owns Part Time Rangers RTDs. This adjustment removes (a) transaction and integration costs related to the acquisition and (b) operating activity for the acquired business for the non-comparable period. With respect to comparisons of fiscal 2022 to fiscal 2021, the non-comparable period is primarily activity in the first and second quarters of fiscal 2022.

This adjustment removes (a) the gain or loss recognized on sale of divested brands, (b) any non-recurring effects related to our acquisitions and divestitures (e.g., transaction, transition, and integration costs), and (c) the effects of operating activity related to acquired and divested brands for periods not comparable year over year (non-comparable periods). Excluding non-comparable periods allows us to include the effects of acquired and divested brands only to the extent that results are comparable year over year. During fiscal 2021, we sold our Early Times, Canadian Mist, and Collingwood brands and related assets, which resulted in a pre-tax gain of $127 million, and entered into a related TSA for these brands. This adjustment removes (a) transaction and integration costs related to the divestitures, (b) the gain on sale of Early Times, Canadian Mist, and Collingwood and related assets, (c) operating activity for the non-comparable periods for Early Times, Canadian Mist, and Collingwood, and (d) the net sales and operating expenses recognized pursuant to the TSA related to (i) contract bottling services and (ii) distribution services in certain markets. With respect to comparisons of fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2021, the non-comparable period is the first quarter of fiscal 2021. With respect to comparisons of the first half of fiscal 2023 and the first half of fiscal 2022, the non-comparable period is the first quarter of fiscal 2022. During the third quarter of fiscal 2021, we acquired Part Time Rangers Holdings Limited, which owns Part Time Rangers RTDs. This adjustment removes (a) transaction and integration costs related to the acquisition and (b) operating activity for the acquired business for the non-comparable period. With respect to comparisons of fiscal 2022 to fiscal 2021, the non-comparable period is primarily activity in the first and second quarters of fiscal 2022. "Foreign exchange." We calculate the percentage change in certain line items of the statements of operations in accordance with GAAP and adjust to exclude the cost or benefit of currency fluctuations. Adjusting for foreign exchange allows us to understand our business on a constant-dollar basis, as fluctuations in exchange rates can distort the organic trend both positively and negatively. (In this press release,"dollar" always means the U.S. dollar unless stated otherwise.) To eliminate the effect of foreign exchange fluctuations when comparing across periods, we translate current-year results at prior-year rates and remove transactional and hedging foreign exchange gains and losses from current- and prior-year periods.

We calculate the percentage change in certain line items of the statements of operations in accordance with GAAP and adjust to exclude the cost or benefit of currency fluctuations. Adjusting for foreign exchange allows us to understand our business on a constant-dollar basis, as fluctuations in exchange rates can distort the organic trend both positively and negatively. (In this press release,"dollar" always means the U.S. dollar unless stated otherwise.) To eliminate the effect of foreign exchange fluctuations when comparing across periods, we translate current-year results at prior-year rates and remove transactional and hedging foreign exchange gains and losses from current- and prior-year periods. "Impairment charges." This adjustment removes the impact of impairment charges from our results of operations. During the first half of fiscal 2022, we recognized non-cash impairment charges of $9 million for certain fixed assets. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, we recognized a non-cash impairment charge of $52 million for our Finlandia brand name. We believe that these adjustments allow for us to better understand our organic results on a comparable basis.

This adjustment removes the impact of impairment charges from our results of operations. During the first half of fiscal 2022, we recognized non-cash impairment charges of $9 million for certain fixed assets. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, we recognized a non-cash impairment charge of $52 million for our Finlandia brand name. We believe that these adjustments allow for us to better understand our organic results on a comparable basis. "Foundation." During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, we committed $20 million to the Brown-Forman Foundation (the Foundation) to support the communities where our employees live and work. This adjustment removes the $20 million commitment to the Foundation from our organic SG&A expenses and organic operating income to present our organic results on a comparable basis.

We use the non-GAAP measure "organic change," along with other metrics, to: (a) understand our performance from period to period on a consistent basis; (b) compare our performance to that of our competitors; (c) calculate components of management incentive compensation; (d) plan and forecast; and (e) communicate our financial performance to the Board of Directors, stockholders, and investment community. We have consistently applied the adjustments within our reconciliations in arriving at each non-GAAP measure. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful to readers and investors because they enhance the understanding of our historical financial performance and comparability between periods. When we provide guidance for organic change in certain measures of the statements of operations we do not provide guidance for the corresponding GAAP change because the GAAP measure will include items that are difficult to quantify or predict with reasonable certainty, such as foreign exchange, which could have a significant impact on our GAAP income statement measures.

As of the third quarter ended January 31, 2022, we changed certain non-GAAP financial measures that we have historically used. We no longer report "underlying changes" in certain measures of the statements of operations; instead, we now report "organic change" for certain measures of the statements of operations. "Organic change" includes all of the non-GAAP adjustments that we have historically made in adjusting GAAP to "underlying change" results, except that "organic change" does not include an adjustment for "estimated net change in distributor inventories," which reflected the estimated net effect of changes in distributor inventories on changes in certain line items of the statements of operations. This change to our non-GAAP financial measures was in response to comments from and discussions with the Staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Although we no longer provide non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for "estimated net change in distributor inventories," we still believe that our results are affected by changes in distributor inventories, particularly in our largest market, the United States, where the spirits industry is subject to regulations that essentially mandate a so-called "three-tier system," with a value chain that includes suppliers, distributors and retailers. Accordingly, we continue to provide information concerning fluctuations in distributor inventories. We believe such information is useful in understanding our performance and trends as it provides relevant information regarding customers' demand for our products.

Note 3 - Definitions

From time to time, to explain our results of operations or to highlight trends and uncertainties affecting our business, we aggregate markets according to stage of economic development as defined by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and we aggregate brands by beverage alcohol category. Below, we define the geographic and brand aggregations used in this release.

In Schedule C and Schedule D, we provide supplemental information for our largest markets ranked by percentage of total fiscal 2022 reported net sales. Due to our decision to suspend commercial operations in Russia, it is no longer considered one of our largest markets. In addition to markets that are listed by country name, we include the following aggregations:

"Developed International" markets are "advanced economies" as defined by the IMF, excluding the United States. Our largest developed international markets are Germany, Australia, the United Kingdom, France, and Canada. This aggregation represents our net sales of branded products in these markets.

markets are "advanced economies" as defined by the IMF, excluding the United States. Our largest developed international markets are Germany, Australia, the United Kingdom, France, and Canada. This aggregation represents our net sales of branded products in these markets. "Emerging" markets are "emerging and developing economies" as defined by the IMF. Our largest emerging markets are Mexico, Poland, Brazil, and Chile. This aggregation represents our net sales of branded products in these markets.

markets are "emerging and developing economies" as defined by the IMF. Our largest emerging markets are Mexico, Poland, Brazil, and Chile. This aggregation represents our net sales of branded products in these markets. "Travel Retail" represents our net sales of branded products to global duty-free customers, other travel retail customers, and the U.S. military, regardless of customer location.

represents our net sales of branded products to global duty-free customers, other travel retail customers, and the U.S. military, regardless of customer location. "Non-branded and bulk" includes our net sales of used barrels, contract bottling, and bulk whiskey and wine, regardless of customer location.

Brand Aggregations.

In Schedule B and Schedule D, we provide supplemental information for our largest brands ranked by percentage of total fiscal 2022 reported net sales. In addition to brands that are listed by name, we include the following aggregations outlined below.

Beginning in fiscal 2023, we began presenting "Ready-to-Drink" products as a separate aggregation due to its more significant contribution to our growth in recent years and industry-wide category growth trends. "Whiskey" no longer contains Jack Daniel's ready-to-drink (RTD) and ready-to-pour (RTP), and "Tequila" no longer includes New Mix. These brands are now included in the "Ready-to-Drink" brand aggregation.

"Whiskey" includes all whiskey spirits and whiskey-based flavored liqueurs. The brands included in this category are the Jack Daniel's family of brands (excluding the "Ready-to-Drink" products defined below), the Woodford Reserve family of brands (Woodford Reserve), the Old Forester family of brands (Old Forester), GlenDronach, Benriach, Glenglassaugh, Slane Irish Whiskey, and Coopers' Craft.

includes all whiskey spirits and whiskey-based flavored liqueurs. The brands included in this category are the Jack Daniel's family of brands (excluding the "Ready-to-Drink" products defined below), the Woodford Reserve family of brands (Woodford Reserve), the Old Forester family of brands (Old Forester), GlenDronach, Benriach, Glenglassaugh, Slane Irish Whiskey, and Coopers' Craft. "American whiskey" includes the Jack Daniel's family of brands (excluding the "Ready-to-Drink" products defined below) and premium bourbons (defined below).

includes the Jack Daniel's family of brands (excluding the "Ready-to-Drink" products defined below) and premium bourbons (defined below). "Premium bourbons" includes Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, and Coopers' Craft.

includes Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, and Coopers' Craft. "Super-premium American whiskey" includes Woodford Reserve, Gentleman Jack, and other super-premium Jack Daniel's expressions.

includes Woodford Reserve, Gentleman Jack, and other super-premium Jack Daniel's expressions. "Ready-to-Drink" includes all ready-to-drink (RTD) and ready-to-pour (RTP) products. The brands included in this category are Jack Daniel's RTD and RTP products (JD RTD/RTP), New Mix, and other RTD/RTP products.

includes all ready-to-drink (RTD) and ready-to-pour (RTP) products. The brands included in this category are Jack Daniel's RTD and RTP products (JD RTD/RTP), New Mix, and other RTD/RTP products. "Jack Daniel's RTD and RTP" products include all RTD line extensions of Jack Daniel's, such as Jack Daniel's & Cola, Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails, Jack Daniel's Double Jack, and other malt- and spirit-based Jack Daniel's RTDs along with Jack Daniel's Winter Jack RTP.

products include all RTD line extensions of Jack Daniel's, such as Jack Daniel's & Cola, Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails, Jack Daniel's Double Jack, and other malt- and spirit-based Jack Daniel's RTDs along with Jack Daniel's Winter Jack RTP. "Tequila" includes the Herradura family of brands (Herradura), el Jimador, and other tequilas.

includes the Herradura family of brands (Herradura), el Jimador, and other tequilas. "Wine" includes Korbel California Champagne and Sonoma-Cutrer wines.

includes Korbel California Champagne and Sonoma-Cutrer wines. "Vodka" includes Finlandia.

includes Finlandia. "Non-branded and bulk" includes our net sales of used barrels, contract bottling, and bulk whiskey and wine.

includes our net sales of used barrels, contract bottling, and bulk whiskey and wine. "Jack Daniel's family of brands" includes Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey (JDTW), Jack Daniel's RTD and RTP products (JD RTD/RTP), Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey (JDTH), Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire (JDTF), Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple (JDTA), Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Collection (JDSB), Jack Daniel's Tennessee Rye Whiskey (JDTR), Jack Daniel's Sinatra Select, Jack Daniel's Bonded, Jack Daniel's No. 27 Gold Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Bottled-in-Bond, Jack Daniel's 10 Years Old, and Jack Daniel's Triple Mash.

Other Metrics.

"Shipments." We generally record revenues when we ship or deliver our products to our customers. In this document, unless otherwise specified, we refer to shipments when discussing volume.

We generally record revenues when we ship or deliver our products to our customers. In this document, unless otherwise specified, we refer to shipments when discussing volume. "Depletions." This is a term commonly used in the beverage alcohol industry to describe volume. Depending on the context, depletions usually means either (a) our shipments directly to retail or wholesale customers for owned distribution markets or (b) shipments from our distributor customers to retailers and wholesalers in other markets. We believe that depletions measure volume in a way that more closely reflects consumer demand than our shipments to distributor customers do.

This is a term commonly used in the beverage alcohol industry to describe volume. Depending on the context, depletions usually means either (a) our shipments directly to retail or wholesale customers for owned distribution markets or (b) shipments from our distributor customers to retailers and wholesalers in other markets. We believe that depletions measure volume in a way that more closely reflects consumer demand than our shipments to distributor customers do. "Consumer takeaway." When discussing trends in the market, we refer to consumer takeaway, a term commonly used in the beverage alcohol industry that refers to the purchase of product by consumers from retail outlets, including products purchased through e-premise channels, as measured by volume or retail sales value. This information is provided by third parties, such as Nielsen and the National Alcohol Beverage Control Association (NABCA). Our estimates of market share or changes in market share are derived from consumer takeaway data using the retail sales value metric. We believe consumer takeaway is a leading indicator of how consumer demand is trending.

When discussing trends in the market, we refer to consumer takeaway, a term commonly used in the beverage alcohol industry that refers to the purchase of product by consumers from retail outlets, including products purchased through e-premise channels, as measured by volume or retail sales value. This information is provided by third parties, such as Nielsen and the National Alcohol Beverage Control Association (NABCA). Our estimates of market share or changes in market share are derived from consumer takeaway data using the retail sales value metric. We believe consumer takeaway is a leading indicator of how consumer demand is trending. "Estimated net change in distributor inventories." We generally recognize revenue when our products are shipped or delivered to customers. In the United States and certain other markets, our customers are distributors that sell downstream to retailers and consumers. We believe that our distributors' downstream sales more closely reflect actual consumer demand than do our shipments to distributors. Our shipments increase distributors' inventories, while distributors' depletions (as described above) reduce their inventories. Therefore, it is possible that our shipments do not coincide with distributors' downstream depletions and merely reflect changes in distributors' inventories. Because changes in distributors' inventories could affect our trends, we believe it is useful for investors to understand those changes in the context of our operating results.

We perform the following calculation to determine the "estimated net change in distributor inventories":

For both the current-year period and the comparable prior-year period, we calculate a "depletion-based" amount by (a) dividing the organic dollar amount (e.g. organic net sales) by the corresponding shipment volumes to arrive at a shipment per case amount, and (b) multiplying the resulting shipment per case amount by the corresponding depletion volumes. We subtract the year-over-year percentage change of the "depletion-based" amount from the year-over-year percentage change of the organic amount to calculate the "estimated net change in distributor inventories."

A positive difference is interpreted as a net increase in distributors' inventories, which implies that organic trends could decrease as distributors' reduce inventories; whereas, a negative difference is interpreted as a net decrease in distributors' inventories, which implies that organic trends could increase as distributors rebuild inventories.

