EQS-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH / Key word(s): Bond

Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH announces its intention to voluntarily redeem its outstanding senior unsecured bonds due 2023



07.12.2022 / 16:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH announces its intention to voluntarily redeem its outstanding senior unsecured bonds due 2023 Berlin, 7 December 2022 - Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH (the "Company") announces its intention to exercise its right to make an early redemption of its outstanding bonds maturing in April 2023 (ISIN SE0012453835) (the "Outstanding Bonds"), in accordance with Clause 9.3 (Voluntary total redemption (call option)) of the terms and conditions of the Outstanding Bonds. The redemption date will be 29 December 2022 (the "Redemption Date") and the redemption amount for each Outstanding Bond shall be the applicable call option amount (being 100.50 per cent. of the nominal amount of the Outstanding Bonds), plus accrued but unpaid interest up until 3 January 2023. The redemption amount will be paid to the bondholders holding Outstanding Bonds on the relevant record date (being 21 December 2022). The Company's obligation to redeem the Outstanding Bonds on the redemption date is conditional upon disbursement of the net proceeds from Multitude SE's placement of an EUR 50 million in senior unsecured bonds (NO0012702549) with maturity in December 2025. Subject to the above, the Outstanding Bonds will be de-listed from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market (Freiverkehr) and corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm in connection with the redemption date and the last day of trade will occur on or about 16 December 2022. For further information, please contact: Bernd Egger, CFO of Multitude SE

+49 173 793 1235, bernd.egger@multitude.com Maik Laske, Group Treasurer of Multitude SE

+49 173 388 7612, maik.laske@multitude.com Lasse Mäkelä, Chief Strategy and IR Officer of Multitude SE

+41 79 371 34 17, lasse.makela@multitude.com

About Multitude SE: Multitude is a fully regulated growth platform for financial technology. Its ambition is to become the most valued financial ecosystem. This vision is backed by 17+ years of solid track record in building and scaling financial technology. Through its full European banking license, profound know-how in technology, regulation, cross-selling, and funding, Multitude enables a range of sustainable banking and financial services to grow and scale. Currently, it has three independent business units on this growth platform: Ferratum as consumer lender, CapitalBox as business lender, and SweepBank as a shopping and financial app. Multitude and its independent units employ over 700 people in 19 countries, and they together generated EUR 214 million turnover in 2021. Multitude was founded in 2005 in Finland and is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'FRU.' www.multitude.com

07.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

