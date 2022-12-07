Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2022) - Sales coaching firm and producer of the The Impact Sales Podcast, The Sales Activist, announced today the launch of "Impact Sales Mastery", a results-driven coaching program for entrepreneurs and business owners determined to grow their client base during these uncertain times. Utilizing proprietary sales strategies and proven networking techniques, Joe Beck, CEO of The Sales Activist says that participants learn skills for improving their closing ratios and increasing their customer roster.





The Sales Activist was created with clients in mind

"The effectiveness of this program stems from my three decades as a sales coach to executives and sales teams across all industries," Joe Beck, founder of The Sales Activist states. "The results speak for themselves," he adds, noting that the Impact Sales Mastery program is based on tens of thousands of sales interactions and client acquisition success stories with Fortune 100 companies, Inc. magazine 500 honorees, and countless small-to-medium sized businesses and entrepreneurs.





Joe Beck, Founder of The Sales Activist

In making the announcement, Beck says that specific elements of this program have been used for decades by top sales performers to generate hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue and that he has personally implemented these strategies with over 3,500 business owners, entrepreneurs, and sales professionals. He credits his personalized, one-on-one coaching for making "Impact Sales Mastery" adaptable to virtually any size of company in any industry.

"While this program is geared primarily for coaches, consultants, and entrepreneurs, it is reliably effective for increasing the sales of any service or product, from high-ticket offerings to moderately priced products such as books, courses, subscription-based services directed at consumers or the commercial markets," Beck comments.

Ensuring that the sales function of any business, big or small, is optimized for achieving revenue goals is essential, Beck asserts. He cites a 2022 study by research firm CB Insights which found that 29% of business businesses fail because they run out of cash and another 14% go out of business because of poor marketing efforts.

"Both of these causes of bankruptcy can be avoided by improving sales results," he says. "Far too many businesses fail because their sales efforts and effectiveness don't match the potential of their product or service. The Sales Activist is on a mission to help correct that."

Unlike other sales coaching programs, Beck points out that "Impact Sales Mastery" doesn't force participants into adopting unnatural feeling 'salesy' techniques which cause awkwardness and stress among those attempting to use them.

"We help coaches, consultants, entrepreneurs and sales professionals harness their innate likability and passion for their offerings to engage with prospects in a deep, more meaningful way. Graduates of the program tell us it works for them because it's simple, easy to remember and can elevate the entire sales process for their entire team."

Due to the results documented among participants, Beck says he will continue to coach anyone who follows the methodologies taught in the program and who does not see improvement in their lead generation and closing ratios.

"When clients follow our direction, they do get results," he states. "However, if they are disappointed in any way at the conclusion of the training, we will keep working with them for free," Beck says. "As you can imagine, an offer this bold is gaining a lot of attention. It's a very straightforward assurance of success."

About The Sales Activist Consulting Group

Joe Beck created The Sales Activist to address the growing need for better closing ratios and more reliable sales success among entrepreneurs, coaches, and sales professionals. As a 30-year veteran of sales leadership at leading corporations in financial services, education and professional services, Joe Beck applied his knowledge and experience to offer a training program for business professionals seeking result-driven coaching and training to improve their personal sales results and better mastery of account development teams and companies.

Leveraging decades of practical sales experience and tens of thousands of sales interactions across a wide array of industries, The Sales Activist is focused on providing tailor-made, appropriate sales expertise based upon the needs of the individual client. As a result, the Sales Activist course and services are uniquely matched on a client-by-client basis to have maximum impact and yield significant results.

Contact Details:

Company: The Sales Activist

Contact Person: Joe Beck, Founder

Tel: (484) 719-3690

Email: info@thesalesactivist.com

Website: https://www.thesalesactivist.com/

