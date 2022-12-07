Suomen Energiavarasto Oy has secured €26.3 million ($27.5 million) from the European Commission to build an underground pumped hydro project at a former zinc and copper mine in Finland.The European Commission has approved €26.3 million of funding to the Finnish government, which the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment has awarded to Suomen Energiavarasto Oy (Sevo). The Finnish developer will use the funds to build an underground pumped hydro storage station at a former zinc and copper mine owned by First Quantum Minerals in Finland. Mining activities will be completely shut down by the ...

